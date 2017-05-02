Milestone moment for Darrel Graham

Darrel Graham has now joined an elite harness racing club. Following the victory of talented trotter Our Dainty Lady at Albion Park last night (Saturday), the proud Queenslander has now driven 2000 winners.

The milestone moment coming two days prior to his 49th birthday.

“It’s quite amazing to think that I’ve driven 2000 winners, when you start in this game you don’t think about these types of milestones, it’s all about survival really. Look, I’ve been lucky with great support from a number of people and I can’t thank them enough, I can tell you I have enjoyed the countdown to this moment with my family and it’s great to share it with them.” Graham said.

The diminutive horseman has always been taken by horsepower, his parents Mick and Shirley made sure he had a trade behind him and the one time mechanic then switched to the equine power variety.

Bitten by the bug at an early age, Graham knew his future would come via the horses and couldn’t wait to down tools before taking on his beloved profession and working with the standardbreds.

His parents weren’t thrilled but the eager youngster was determined to make it work.

At the time, he could’ve made the choice of being a jockey but opted for a life in the bike.

His maiden victory was aboard Lynden Hope at Toowoomba on October 3 back in 1984 and obviously plenty more have flowed since that day on the Darling Downs.

Like any occupation, it comes with hazards and Graham has had his fair share of close calls.

But he couldn’t avoid a horrific spill at Redcliffe last May which left him with a badly broken leg, his only major injury during his time in the industry.

During his time away from the track, he pondered if he would ever return to race driving.

“The thought crossed my mind, I’ve never experienced pain like that before and hopefully I don’t have to ever again. It was tough going but I was determined to get back out there.

“Like they say, you just have to get back on the horse. In the end, I knew I was fairly close so I was determined to reach this figure so I had to push on.”

Graham’s biggest early gamble was setting up a stable on-course at Albion Park with his small team and the results that followed were impressive.

Competing at all tracks in south-east Queensland; Graham enjoyed solid success with the likes of Furys Fineto, Power Wiper, King Leo, Land Of Reno, Twigalow and Southern Lover among others.

Over time, Graham became a regular fixture on the North Queensland circuit and competed often at tracks like Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville.

Those northern sojourns became invaluable experience and allowed him to create solid contacts for years to come.

A key supporter in more ways than one was John Crowley; the former Queensland Harness Racing Board Chairman was the man who gave Graham the opportunity to earn his trade through his burgeoning motor company Bryan Byrt Ford.

And then they forged a successful bond with the horses.

Crowley was the key component in Graham’s early success but the friendship has stood the test of time, in fact, it’s better now than ever before.

Winners flowed with the likes of Lexie Lad, Lord Of The North, The Mirage and Torado Stone amongst others.

And Crowley was a big part of that success.

In 1991, Graham won the Australian Young Drivers Championship when the series was staged in Tasmania.

He would then also represent his country in New Zealand where he tasted success.

Better opportunities were forthcoming and Graham didn’t waste his chances, quality New Zealand performer Knight Rainbow provided big thrills when finishing second in both the Queensland (Albion Park) and Australian Derby (Moonee Valley) features.

He went close but not close enough but that only made Graham more determined.

He combined with astute trainer and internationally experienced Peter Walsh to land both the 1995 Queensland Oaks and Derby with Madam Steward and Late Bid.

Life was busy on and off the track; Graham married his wife Linda and welcomed two beautiful daughters, Brittany and Stephanie.

A chance meeting with entrepreneur Dean Shannon in the late 1990’s has also stood the test of time.

The computer wizard spent plenty on Kiwi stock and Graham delivered in spades.

Names like Scott McLeod, Holm For Xmas, Lanercost, Courageous Annie, Emperor Montana, Montana Falcon and Five Card Draw readily come to mind.

Shannon also raced fan favourite Rollon Bigred, a winner of 30 races and earnings close to $400,000 before being retired to stud.

But as good as Rollon Bigred was, New Zealand colt Lanercost was even better.

The Courage Under Fire speed machine won 30 of his 45 starts including three Group One majors.

His biggest moments coming via the Tasmanian and Australian Derby classics while he completely dominated his rivals in the 2011 Chariots Of Fire at TABCORP Park, Menangle.

Lanercost is now standing at stud and ironically, his maiden siring success came via Graham when Mighty Montana scored at Albion Park earlier this season.

Another quality performer was giant filly Montana Marie, a winner of 18 races including a streak of 12.

New Zealand horseman Adam Sanderson played a major role in the success of Montana Marie guiding her to many victories and Graham has forged a strong bond with the natural talent.

Graham has excelled working with his eldest daughter Brittany, nurturing her slowly and giving her opportunities and guidance when required.

Brittany has now firmly established herself as a leading concession driver in the state.

A proud moment for Graham was spending a North American holiday with his daughter where Brittany took drives and even worked “7 million man” Foiled Again.

The support from Linda plus Brittany and Stephanie is obvious, on and off the track, and Graham wouldn’t want it any other way.

Graham says a number of people deserve special recognition away from his immediate family including Cliff Turner, Brett Cargill, Mick Bryant, Dave Lovell, John Jaedin, Jeff Langdon, Scott Kunde and Matt Learoyd among others.

So what’s next for Graham?

“I’d love to see the Brisbane Broncos win another NRL premiership while another fishing trip could be on the cards,” laughed Graham. “I’ll be happy to cheer on Brittany as she starts her quest for 1000 winners.”

Darrel William Graham – Congratulations!

Chris Barsby