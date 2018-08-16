Horse of the year back in work

The recently named Southland Horse of the Year Duke of Wellington is back in work at Lauren Pearson’s Winton stable.

Now owned by the Butterworth Racing Syndicate, the four year old gelding has been lodging at Diane Cournane’s property (Pearson’s aunt) since winning the Alabar Group Two Southern Supremacy Stakes on the 29th April.

“He’s just back to be jogged up for Merv and then he’ll go elsewhere I suppose. I’m not too sure where he’s going after that. He’s come back in real good order, didn’t get too fat and he’s still got a shine on his coat so he looks real good. The break did him the world of good,” Pearson said.

She’s resigned to the fact that her star will only be here for a short time but she’s pleased to have been a part of his early four year old preparation.

“It’s great having a nice horse in your stable to make you get up and out on the cold mornings.”

Pearson says the Duke of Wellington is also pleased to be back.

“He went straight back into his old box down in the back paddock. He’s still lazy as on the track but he’s bucking around and playing in the paddock.”

The American Ideal gelding qualified at Ascot Park in late October and in ten starts won five races and was placed another four times. He won his last four starts in a row including the Supremacy.

“That was his first season (last season) because he didn’t do anything as a two year old. To do what he did on one prep was a hell of a good feat.”

Pearson and partner Brent Barclay are jogging up three Butterworth horses; Governor’s Bay, Zealand Star and Duke Of Wellington. All horses have been in work since the 24th July and will have six weeks jogging.

“He’ll (Merv Butterworth) give us a yodel and tell us what’s happening after that.”

Pearson says Governor’s Bay has been well looked after since being turned out.

“He’s in really good condition and has got a lot to fall back on. Hopefully he does a good job for Merv.”



Governor's Bay - Photo Bruce Stewart

He was owned by George Bennett, Paula Holmes and Peter and Ann Bagrie and won two races for Tom Bagrie before he was bought by Merv and Meg Butterworth. He had one start at the end of his four year old season for Brett Gray’s stable, running seventh in the fast run 2400 metre mobile event at Winton on 14th April. He was turned out after that.

Pearson, after a two week holiday in Cairns and Townsville has most her team back in work, including promising trotter Super Fast Pat.

“When he gets his mind on the job he’ll earn his keep. The motor’s there and he’s got a lot of ability. He hates the grit so that’s the main problem with him.”

Bruce Stewart

Souhtland Harness Racing