Thors granted PTI in animal cruelty case

A South Jersey horse trainer indicted in 2015 on animal cruelty charges for her alleged poor treatment of horses in her care has been admitted to the state's pre-trial intervention program.

Monica Thors, 57, Mullica Hill, was charged with third-degree animal cruelty in the deaths of four horses that had to be euthanized, according to a 2015 report. All four were overweight and suffered from chronic laminitis, an inflammatory condition of the connective tissue inside the hoof that causes lameness.

She also faced five counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty for allegedly "causing serious bodily injury, also by failure to provide care" for an additional four horses and a goat, according to prosecutors. All of these animals were described as overweight and suffering from hoof problems.

The indictment came after officers from the NJSPCA seized several horses and the goat from a South Harrison Township farm where Thors was planning to shoot a documentary about the care of harness racing horses.

Over the objections of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Superior Court Judge M. Christine Allen-Jackson last Monday granted Thors admission to PTI for a period of one year.

PTI is a diversionary program for non-violent offenders. If she meets conditions of the program for a year, her charges will be dismissed.

Under the program, she must report to a supervisor, avoid new offenses and, if she wishes to take care of horses, must do so under the supervision of a professional, according to the prosecutor's office.

If she fails to comply with the terms of the program, her case will be returned to criminal court for prosecution.

By Matt Gray

Reprinted with permission of the NJ.com site