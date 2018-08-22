Day At The Track

Trainer forfeits cash in botched investigation

09:21 AM 22 Aug 2018 NZST
Harness racing trainer Brett Edwards has forfeited more than $36,000 in cash seized in a raid by the armed defenders squad in 2013.

The cash forfeited was part of the $72,000 the Ministry for Primary Industries seized in September of 2013 in an investigation dubbed "Operation Partridge", for a suspected fraud of the fish quota system.

Edwards claimed $26,000 of the the cash was from having $1000 at $20.00(win) and $1000 at $6.00 (place) on a race horse he trained called Dauntless and the rest came from a returned house deposit and from selling golf balls and firewood.

Edwards was sentenced to five months community detention and 100 hours community work after admitting his guilt to some of the charges in the investigation.

For more detail in this case read the two linked reports by Phil Taylor in the NZ Herald.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12095828

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12106669

Harnesslink Media

 

