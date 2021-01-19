Horseman's Voice, Jack Pelling & Amber Sawyer

Only three (3) months driving on the East Coast and he's already making his own name known in the Standardbred Industry. Very appreciative of all of the support and love from fellow horsepeople; he's a Driver/Trainer to watch!



Amber Sawyer - A 2nd generation horsewoman (AKA the 'Pink Lady') who's instilling her knowledge of the sport to her 3rd generation son; she delved into her history of being privileged to be around horses everyday of her life. Very well-travelled around most racetracks and fairs in the Midwest and out East, she become known as a trainer with patience in fixing broken down horses.

When an acquaintance had an old war horse (248 starts with 26 wins, 36 places and 37 shows in the US all besides his 6 wins Down Under) with a broken-down suspensory issue it took a lil nudging to finally convince her and the rest is well, soon to be history!

This story becomes a story in itself - a literal book was published and she's now garnering local, regional, national and now INTERNATIONAL press! Her story is now turning into a true love of the sport through future plans in the works to "travel to local schools and libraries and teach kids about harness racing!"

The next edition of The Horseman's Voice is set for next Monday, January 25, 2021, so hold onto your lines - we've got our January 2021 EXCLUSIVE interview of an owner/breeder (and more) that promises to be a good one!