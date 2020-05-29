Horses back on track, others set to take flight

New Zealand horse racing returned for the two time in over two months at Addington on Thursday but unlike the picture there were no crowds.

Flying horses gave participants in New Zealand's beleaguered horse racing industry two reasons to smile yesterday.

The first sets of flying hooves came in Christchurch where the first horse racing meeting in over two months went off without a hitch, or any spectators, at Addington.

The nine-race meeting of mainly moderate equine talent was an important step in bringing the $1.6 billion racing industry back to life and it wasn't without a significant racing milestone.

Premiership-leading reinsman Blair Orange recorded the 2000th win of his driving career, joining racing legends like Tony Herlihy, Maurice McKendry and Ricky May in the elitist of horse racing clubs.

Harness racing has come back earlier than the thoroughbred code because more horses are trained on private properties and were therefore closer to race fitness after lockdown, with the gallops not likely to return until July 3.

Harness racing will now return right around the country, with Addington racing tonight, Invercargill tomorrow and Cambridge on Sunday.

This was to be the weekend Cambridge hosted the Harness Jewels, the $1.275 million highlight of the season.

Instead, Cambridge will have to do with a rapid-fire Sunday meeting. But at least racing will be back in the spiritual heart of the equine industry in New Zealand.

There is also a looming boost with the borders with Australia likely to open to equine flights possibly as early as next week.

They were halted last week when an imported thoroughbred broodmare tested positive to the disease piroplasmosis, of which New Zealand had been certified free.

Subsequent tests of other mares who had been in contact with the positive mare have proved negative and veterinary experts are confident New Zealand horses will soon be allowed to travel to Australia again.

They will all need to be tested for piroplasmosis, which can cost up to $600 per horse, until New Zealand is certified free of the disease again but the resumption of horse flights is crucial to the industry.

Not only did horses need to be able to travel across the Tasman to race but also horses who are sold to join Australian stables.

And many thoroughbred broodmares travel between the two countries every year to be served by stallions as the thoroughbred industry does not allow artificial insemination.