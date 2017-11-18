Horses feed people at The Stable Open House

GUELPH, ON — There’s a fierce rivalry brewing between the 110 harness racing horses and their 362 owners at The Stable in Guelph. But it’s not about which horses can trot or pace the quickest race.

It’s about which horses will feed the most people.

During The Stable’s annual Christmas Open House on November 26, each horse will be represented by an empty 25 kg feed bag — all displayed with bows and the horses’ nametags, adorning the front lawn at Tomiko Training Centre (near Puslinch, ON). The goal is to fill all 110 bags (three tons — the weight equivalent of three racehorses) with much-needed items for the Guelph Food Bank, which services between 85 – 110 people every day.

The Open House is free to attend and all ages are welcome. An RSVP is requested. Complimentary hot drinks and snacks will be available.

The Stable urges guests to bring items listed on the Guelph Food Bank’s most wanted list.

For those unable to attend the Open House, but wishing to participate in the effort, a GoFundMe page has been established. Funds will be used for the purchase of food items and any remaining monies will be donated directly to the Guelph Food Bank.

The event runs 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and features 57 of The Stable’s horses training in 12 sets on the racetrack. The races will be captured by drone camera and streamed on The Stable’s website. The broadcast will include interviews, feature stories about the horses, and commentary from show hosts and drivers on the racetrack.

Throughout the day, guests can meet the horses, plus clients and staff of The Stable. Shares are available for 12 of the horses, and purchases can be made on-site. Clients can purchase as little as one share, which currently run as low as $95 (plus tax). A fixed monthly fee of $23.85 (plus tax) covers the horse’s daily care and training.

There are currently 110 horses and 362 active racehorse owners from 10 countries in The Stable. Trainers Anthony and Amy MacDonald launched the venture in 2015 as a fractional ownership stable — a model which welcomes newcomers to Standardbred racehorse ownership with a very modest and low-risk investment, and completely accessible and transparent operations.

A catalogue will be available on The Stable.ca website on November 24, detailing all horses for which shares are available for purchase. The catalogue will include a schedule of when each horse will be showcased on the broadcast during the Open House.

For more information, contact Anthony at anthony@thestable.ca or (519) 400-4263.

EVENT SNAPSHOT

• The Stable’s Annual Christmas Open House

• Sunday, November 26, 2017

• Drop-in any time between 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Tomiko Training Centre 210 Campbellville Rd, Campbellville

• Free admission but RSVP appreciated. Children welcome.

• Bring at least one of these items for the Guelph Food Bank

• Supervised access to the horses available all day

• Complimentary hot drinks and snacks

• Questions? Anthony anthony@thestable.ca or (519) 400-4263

• Website www.thestable.ca • Facebook www.facebook.com/ thestablecanada