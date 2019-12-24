Horsham development gets go-ahead

Horsham HRC is finally moving ahead with its major extension and renovation to West Side Horsham

A new three quarters of a million-dollar function centre at Horsham will provide a timely boost to harness racing facilities in the Wimmera next year.

The funding announced by the Racing Minister Martin Pakula this week will clear the way for one of the most important infrastructure projects since harness racing co-located with the gallops club more than 25 years ago.

Harness racing began in Horsham at the tight showgrounds circuit in 1913, but the sport outgrew the site and moved to a new 1000-metre track at the Horsham Racing Centre.

The centre is now home to the West Side Horsham entertainment complex.

Horsham and District Harness Racing Club President Robbie Connelly said the new development was a much-needed expansion that would be a boost to both codes of racing.

"For the past decade both clubs have been operating with portable infrastructure and marquees which are impractical and inappropriate for a dual-code course that hosts 14 meetings a year," Mr Connelly said.

"The new entertainment and function centre will deliver massive benefits on race days and for non-raceday events," he said.



Racing action at Horsham

The Victorian Government is investing $175,000 from the Racing Industry Fund to the project, Horsham Harness Racing Club is pitching in $350,000 and the Wimmera Racing Club, Racing Victoria and Country Racing Victoria a combined $175,000.

The facility will extend from the existing grandstand and feature a full glass frontage with views of the track and winning post. It will include a bistro and cafe, commercial kitchen, cool room, keg room, kids' area and storage.

The new centre will create a modern facility for club and community use that can host up to 100 people.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura