Hostess Lisa earns 32nd career win

02:27 PM 10 May 2017 NZST
HARRINGTON, Del . - Brian Malone's Hostess Lisa ($3.60, Tony Morgan) notched her 32nd harness racing career win Tuesday with a 1:52.4 win in the featured $17,500 Mares Open at Harrington Raceway.

Long shot Matinee Dragon made the early lead and led the field to the half-mile under heavy pressure from Westsluckycam to a half-mile in 56.1 and 1:24.4. Hostess Lisa soon shook loose from the pocket and cleared a tiring Matinee Dragon for a powerful score. Purrfect Bags, last week's winner, rallied for second while Matinee Dragon held third.

Trained by her owner, Hostess Lisa, a 8-year-old daughter of Sagebrush recorded her fifth win of the year.

Art Stafford Jr. and Ross Wolfenden each won three races while Morgan had a double.

