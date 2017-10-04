Hostess Lisa scores in Malone Grand Slam

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harness racing trainer Brian Malone's Hostess Lisa ($4.20, Tony Morgan) was a 1:54.2 winner in the $16,000 Mares Open Tuesday at Harrington Raceway.

Trained by her owner, the 8-year-old Sagebrush mare held off a game effort by Terror At Night for a narrow win. Sweet Bobbie was third. It was the 8th win of the year for Hostess Lisa and 35th in her career. Malone had an owner/trainer grand slam on the program and is the current leading trainer at the meet.

One race later, Morgan piloted Aunt Betty to her sixth straight win in 1:56 for owner Ron Davis. The Rock N Roll Heaven mare has won eight of 22 starts this year for trainer Brooks Gray.

Matthew Sparacino

