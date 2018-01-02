Hot week for emerging sire Auckland Reactor

Champion harness racing pacer Auckland Reactor has had a hot couple of days as a sire, with his progeny winning several races over the last week including the PGG Wrightson yearling sales final at Alexandra Park on Sunday night with the unbeaten Chase Auckland ( Auckland Reactor - Delicata - Falcon Seelster ).

Soho Burning Love( 3f Auckland Reactor -Soho Bordeaux - Western Terror ) was another big winner for Auckland Reactor on Saturday night at Melton when she blitzed a 3yo fillies field by 30 meters in a stunning 1-52.6 mile rate.

Soho Burning Love is trained and was driven by Michael Stanley.

Smoke N Reactor was impressive for Mark Jones at Winton on Sunday when she was attacked for most of the race but was still too good winning in a 1-58.8 mile rate on a slushy track.

Smoke N Reactor is out of Smoke N Mirrors a Pacific Rocket mare who won ten races between 2007 and 2009.

Ardtoo ( Auckland Reactor - Tobetoo - Dream Away ) also won at Winton on Sunday and was an easy winner of the Nugget Final. The ease of the win did not reflect the price as Ardtoo paid a whopping $62.60 and $10.30 on the tote.

Chase Auckland is clearly the best performed son on the racetrack for Auckland Reactor and has followed in his fathers footsteps so far by winning his first seven races in a row.

Auckland Reactor won his first seventeen starts before being tripped up by a standing start race at Cambridge in 2009 where he was beaten by three quarters of a length by the Geoff Small trained All Tiger after breaking badly at the start.

Auckland Reactor currently is a clear second on the three-year-old sire's list for money won in New Zealand to none other than Champion sire Bettor's Delight.

Ardtoo winning easily at Winton

Smoke N Reactor

Soho Burning Love

Chase Auckland