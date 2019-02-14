Day At The Track

House equals record with seven winners

08:30 PM 12 Feb 2019 NZDT
Blair Orange,Harness racing
Blair Orange in the Michael House colours

Canterbury trainer Michael House has equalled the NZ record for number of training wins at a meeting by training seven winners at the Manawatu Harness Racing meeting today.

Seven wins at a meeting has only been achieved a handful of times in the past but what makes todays feat remarkable is House went within two narrow margins of making it a clean sweep of the nine race card.

After winning the first five races he was beaten a neck into second in Race 6 by the Scott Dickson trained Westar Sam. In Race 7 he was beaten a head into second by another Scott Dickson trained runner in The Night Hawk, but he won the last two races to make it a record equalling seven win day.

Leading driver Blair Orange drove six of the house winners giving him a personal best total, while Sarah O'Reilly drove a patient race to get the other house winner Shes All The Craze home in race 8.

 

Blair Orange driving Shillelagh home in the last to give Michael House seven training wins for the day.

 

Harnesslink Media

 

