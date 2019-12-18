House the trainer to follow tonight

by Jonny Turner

The formidable combination of trainer Michael House and driver Blair Orange look set to continue its success at Forbury Park on Wednesday night.

House will start seven horses on the nine-race card with Orange to drive five of them.

Orange will not partner one of the toughest of House’s horses to beat, with driver Kirstin Barclay snaring the drive behind Boyz Invasion.

Barclay helped the trotter seriously upgrade his formline when running second to standout 3yr-old Cracker Hill in his last start at Winton.

A repeat performance would make the 6yr-old incredibly hard to beat in race 8.

But the horse’s manners mean there is no guarantee of that.

“Boyz Invasion was wonderful at Winton, he turned it around, but he can also let us down,” House said.

“He is not fool proof and he has been a bit of a project to try and get right.”

“I have had him a bit over a month and he has some ability.”

“He is probably going to be at pretty short odds, so you would want to be a little bit careful.”

Boyz Invasion opened the $3.90 favourite for his 2200m standing start assignment when race markets were released on Wednesday.

Bee Bee Lass opened at a quote that defies her record of going winless in 27 starts when a $4 win price was put up beside her name.

The former Forbury Park trotter had been pleasing House in her work leading up to her return to racing in race 1.

“Up until Saturday I would have sworn she would have been unbeatable, but we shod her and her work on Monday was not as good.”

“She is a trotter that has been around a lot for not a lot of money, but she has actually improved a lot.”

Orange drives Bee Bee Lass and has his next drive for House in race four behind Sports Mental.

Sports Mental produced a solid third behind Makara in his last start at Forbury Park, earlier this month.

House said drawing barrier 8 is a big hinderance to his horse’s chances and he expects Off The Edge to be too slick for Sports Mental.

Off The Edge impressed when running fourth behind smart 3yr-old Italian Lad in track record time at Oamaru when on debut.

The 4yr-old has produced patchy form for trainer Alan Edge since, but it has come in much stronger fields than he meets tonight.

Joshua Dylan has an advantage over All Money leading into the House trained pair starting in race 5, tonight.

Joshua Dylan fought on well in his last start at Forbury Park when runner-up to Short And Sweet by less than a length.

The run was the horse’s first since overcoming major injury problems as a 2yr-old.

“He is the better of the two and he should get money,” House said.

“As a 2yr-old, he broke both hind pasterns - he broke one and came sound and he broke the other one.”

“He is alright now - he is a lovely horse.”

Bookmakers have backed up House’s opinion by opening Joshua Michael the $2.10 favourite, ahead of All Money ($9.50).

Orange drives Joshua Michael and Mark Hurrell will combine with All Money.

Iamthedream should have little excuses after drawing barrier 1 for the House-Orange combination in race 7.

“He should get every chance and you would think he could run a place,” House said.

Iamthedream was rated at $8.50 win odds and $2.60 place odds when the race market opened.

My Mate Ben rounds out the night for House and Orange in race 9.

The trainer is expecting a bold run from the pacer, who starts from the tricky barrier 1 on the second row spot in race 9.

“He is fresh up with no trials, but he is training the house down and he is ready to go.”

The 5yr-old has been rated at $6.50 win odds and $2.30 place odds by bookmakers.

