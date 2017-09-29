How good is this Auckland Reactor gelding!

Harness racing super star Auckland Reactor may have cloned himself, judging by the way Chase Auckland demolished a nice field at Addington raceway tonight.

Having his second race day start for trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, Chase Auckland cruised to another effortless victory over a strong field, winning by three lengths and pacing the 1950m mobile in a 1-56.5 mile rate.

His closing splits were quick, with the last 800m cut out in 56.3 and the final 400m in a blistering 26.3 seconds which was the fastest last quarter of the night.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen said on the All Stars website after the win, "He was really excellent tonight. He is a good horse. Not only has he got talent but he is a great wee racehorse with it. You can put him anywhere in the field and he just relaxes. It is not every horse at its second start you can have parked but he just does it."

Natalie went on to say, "I think Michael (Purdon) deserves a lot of the credit. He has spent a lot of "one on one" time with Chase because he has had his moments but Michael has soft hands and is calm in the cart and it has had a lot of benefit for Chase Auckland."

Chase Auckland (Auckland Reactor - Delicata) is owned by the Alabar Racing Syndicate, many of whom were on track tonight to cheer on the win.



The Chase Auckland Alabar syndicate celebrate his second win - Photo All Stars Stable

Next up for the speedy 3yo is a heat of the NRM Sires Stakes Series on Friday 6th October at Addington.

Chase Auckland winning easily

Harnesslink Media