How good is freak stallion Muscle Hill?

Muscle Hill - Has quickly established himself as an elite sire in North America

Just how dominate was harness racing's trotting superstar stallion Muscle Hill in 2016?

That is the question Breeders throughout the world are asking and coming to terms with.

With the least number of foals eligible (145) to race Muscle Hill had over $3 million more in progeny earnings (on the all age trotters list) of any of the top ten stallions and remember that he only has four crops racing at the end of 2016.

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire of all age trotters with $12,301,582. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL 145 $12,301,582 KADABRA 239 $9,471,828 CANTAB HALL 258 $8,436,386 ANDOVER HALL 189 $6,676,828 DONATO HANOVER 206 $6,591,028 CREDIT WINNER 195 $6,211,303 MUSCLE MASS 191 $6,027,205 YANKEE GLIDE 174 $5,099,322 CONWAY HALL 189 $4,448,526 EXPLOSIVE MATTER 167 $4,436,510

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire of three-year-old trotters with $6,464,264. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL 53 $6,464,264 KADABRA 59 $3,030,257 DONATO HANOVER 63 $2,884,666 CREDIT WINNER 52 $2,434,661 CANTAB HALL 68 $2,261,404 ANDOVER HALL 56 $2,165,339 YANKEE GLIDE 44 $1,970,833 MUSCLE MASS 55 $1,833,874 MANOFMANYMISSIONS 46 $1,724,342 RC ROYALTY 46 $1,613,234

Muscle Hill had more than double the earnings of his nearest competitor as a sire of three-year-olds on the above list .

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire of two-year-old trotters with $3,031,489. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL 55 $3,031,489 CANTAB HALL 77 $2,477,304 CHAPTER SEVEN 49 $1,651,078 MUSCLE MASS 34 $1,382,991 CREDIT WINNER 54 $1,376,644 KADABRA 36 $1,344,074 MUSCLE MASSIVE 37 $1,171,769 EXPLOSIVE MATTER 60 $1,171,559 DEJARMBRO 64 $1,170,997 DONATO HANOVER 59 $1,147,813

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire by average earnings of three-year-old trotters. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL 80 53 $6,464,264 $121,967 CASH HALL 17 12 $650,445 $54,203 KADABRA 101 59 $3,030,257 $51,360 AND AWAY WE GO 22 9 $445,927 $49,547 BANDS GOLD CHIP 20 2 $93,822 $46,911 CREDIT WINNER 73 52 $2,434,661 $46,820 CR COMMANDO 18 6 $279,996 $46,666 DONATO HANOVER 118 63 $2,884,666 $45,788 TRIUMPHANT CAVIAR 41 27 $1,230,554 $45,576 DEWEYCHEATUMNHOWE 69 34 $1,549,521 $45,574

The first row of numbers above are the number of eligible foals from each stallion followed by the numbers of starters. Muscle Hill is that far ahead of his competition that it is unreal for such a young stallion. It is almost impossible to get a breeding to Muscle Hill and that is the reason why.

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire by average earnings of two-year-old trotters. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL 105 55 $3,031,489 $55,117 MUSCLE MASS 56 34 $1,382,991 $40,676 KADABRA 76 36 $1,344,074 $37,335 CHAPTER SEVEN 84 49 $1,651,078 $33,695 CANTAB HALL 109 77 $2,477,304 $32,172 MUSCLE MASSIVE 62 37 $1,171,769 $31,669 BIG STICK LINDY 25 11 $345,541 $31,412 TRIUMPHANT CAVIAR 47 28 $874,355 $31,226 HOLIDAY ROAD 18 4 $110,050 $27,512 CREDIT WINNER 88 54 $1,376,644 $25,493

Traditionally the fourth crop of a sire is least commercial and least productive as the two-year-olds from the stallions first crop have not even started to race when the fourth crop is bred. But in Muscle Hill's case, it did not matter as he still topped this average earnings list.

The facts on Muscle Hill above are as good as they get and rarely seen.

This writer was at the 2007 Harrisburg Sale when lot 199, Muscle Hill came into the ring for sale. Greg Peck as agent was the final bidder at $55,000 which was well below the average of $64,000 for the 39 Muscles Yankee progeny that went through the auction that day.

A friend of mine bought a share in Muscle Hill and he showed me his catalog which he had written across the page 11 different comments by all well known trainers at that time all condemning Muscle Hill as a potential purchase for various reasons. All had recommended NOT to buy the horse! Some of the comments were roach back, poor looker, never make a racehorse etc etc

Well the rest is history, Muscle Hill started 21 times for 20 wins and $3,318,682 in earnings and is now the worlds greatest trotting sire in this writer's view.

Muscle Hill with a stunning 1:50.1 victory in the $1.5 million Hambletonian.

The two major sales down under that are about to start this coming week are the Ladbrokes APG Sale in Australia and the Sale Of Stars in New Zealand

There is only one Muscle Hill yearling entered for sale between the two major sales this year and no doubt this yearling is the major attraction for all potential trotting buyers down under.

It is Lot 13 called Legendary Lover a colt out of a half-sister to champion trotter, 10-time Group 1 winner and 4yo Trotter of the Year, dual NZ Trotter of the Year, NZ Harness Horse of the Year and Aust Trotter of the Year I Can Doosit (T, 1.55.5; 36 wins 7 places $1,445,774).

This colt is in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale on the 20th of February at Karaka in Auckland.

This is the only Muscle Hill for sale at this years sales down under.

Legendary Lover is the second foal and first colt from the race winning Love You mare Love Ya Doosie who is a half-sister to I Can Doosit and Sno's Big Boy. The second dam is the broodmare gem and dual Broodmare of the Year, Sheezadoosie (T, 2.4.2, 7 wins 5 places $48,632) the dam of 6 foals to race, 6 winners.

Legendary Lover is your one shot at buying your next champion trotter.

Lot 13 – Legendary Lover (bay colt Muscle Hill / Love Ya Doosie)