Day At The Track

How good is freak stallion Muscle Hill?

09:43 AM 03 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Muscle Hill Lot 13 – Legendary Lover (bay colt Muscle Hill / Love Ya Doosie) Lot 13 – Legendary Lover (bay colt Muscle Hill / Love Ya Doosie) Muscle Hill - Has quickly established himself as an elite sire in North America
Muscle Hill
USTA Mark Hall Photo
Lot 13 – Legendary Lover (bay colt Muscle Hill / Love Ya Doosie)
Lot 13 – Legendary Lover (bay colt Muscle Hill / Love Ya Doosie)
Muscle Hill - Has quickly established himself as an elite sire in North America
Previous
1 - 3 of 4
Next

Just how dominate was harness racing's trotting superstar stallion Muscle Hill in 2016? 

That is the question Breeders throughout the world are asking and coming to terms with. 

With the least number of foals eligible (145) to race Muscle Hill had over $3 million more in progeny earnings (on the all age trotters list) of any of the top ten stallions and remember that he only has four crops racing at the end of 2016.

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire of all age trotters with $12,301,582. Here is the top 10 list;

 

 

 

 

 

 

MUSCLE HILL                   145      $12,301,582
KADABRA                       239       $9,471,828
CANTAB HALL                   258       $8,436,386
ANDOVER HALL                  189       $6,676,828
DONATO HANOVER                206       $6,591,028
CREDIT WINNER                 195       $6,211,303
MUSCLE MASS                   191       $6,027,205
YANKEE GLIDE                  174       $5,099,322
CONWAY HALL                   189       $4,448,526
EXPLOSIVE MATTER              167       $4,436,510

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire of three-year-old trotters with $6,464,264. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL                    53       $6,464,264
KADABRA                        59       $3,030,257
DONATO HANOVER                 63       $2,884,666
CREDIT WINNER                  52       $2,434,661
CANTAB HALL                    68       $2,261,404
ANDOVER HALL                   56       $2,165,339
YANKEE GLIDE                   44       $1,970,833
MUSCLE MASS                    55       $1,833,874
MANOFMANYMISSIONS              46       $1,724,342
RC ROYALTY                     46       $1,613,234

Muscle Hill had more than double the earnings of his nearest competitor as a sire of three-year-olds on the above list .

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire of two-year-old trotters with $3,031,489. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL                    55       $3,031,489
CANTAB HALL                    77       $2,477,304
CHAPTER SEVEN                  49       $1,651,078
MUSCLE MASS                    34       $1,382,991
CREDIT WINNER                  54       $1,376,644
KADABRA                        36       $1,344,074
MUSCLE MASSIVE                 37       $1,171,769
EXPLOSIVE MATTER               60       $1,171,559
DEJARMBRO                      64       $1,170,997
DONATO HANOVER                 59       $1,147,813

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire by average earnings of three-year-old trotters. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL                 80        53   $6,464,264       $121,967
CASH HALL                   17        12     $650,445        $54,203
KADABRA                    101        59   $3,030,257        $51,360
AND AWAY WE GO              22         9     $445,927        $49,547
BANDS GOLD CHIP             20         2      $93,822        $46,911
CREDIT WINNER               73        52   $2,434,661        $46,820
CR COMMANDO                 18         6     $279,996        $46,666
DONATO HANOVER             118        63   $2,884,666        $45,788
TRIUMPHANT CAVIAR           41        27   $1,230,554        $45,576
DEWEYCHEATUMNHOWE           69        34   $1,549,521        $45,574

The first row of numbers above are the number of eligible foals from each stallion followed by the numbers of starters.Muscle Hill is that far ahead of his competition that it is unreal for such a young stallion. It is almost impossible to get a breeding to Muscle Hill and that is the reason why.

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire by average earnings of two-year-old trotters. Here is the top 10 list;

MUSCLE HILL                105        55   $3,031,489        $55,117
MUSCLE MASS                 56        34   $1,382,991        $40,676
KADABRA                     76        36   $1,344,074        $37,335
CHAPTER SEVEN               84        49   $1,651,078        $33,695
CANTAB HALL                109        77   $2,477,304        $32,172
MUSCLE MASSIVE              62        37   $1,171,769        $31,669
BIG STICK LINDY             25        11     $345,541        $31,412
TRIUMPHANT CAVIAR           47        28     $874,355        $31,226
HOLIDAY ROAD                18         4     $110,050        $27,512
CREDIT WINNER               88        54   $1,376,644        $25,493

Traditionally the fourth crop of a sire is least commercial and least productive as the two-year-olds from the stallions first crop have not even started to race when the fourth crop is bred. But in Muscle Hill's case, it did not matter as he still topped this average earnings list.

The facts on Muscle Hill above are as good as they get and rarely seen.

This writer was at the 2007 Harrisburg Sale when lot 199, Muscle Hill came into the ring for sale. Greg Peck as agent was the final bidder at $55,000 which was well below the average of $64,000 for the 39 Muscles Yankee progeny that went through the auction that day.

A friend of mine bought a share in Muscle Hill and he showed me his catalog which he had written across the page 11 different comments by all well known trainers at that time all condemning Muscle Hill as a potential purchase for various reasons. All had recommended NOT to buy the horse! Some of the comments were roach back, poor looker, never make a racehorse etc etc

Well the rest is history, Muscle Hill started 21 times for 20 wins and $3,318,682 in earnings and is now the worlds greatest trotting sire in this writer's view.

Muscle Hill with a stunning 1:50.1 victory in the $1.5 million Hambletonian.

The two major sales down under that are about to start this coming week are the Ladbrokes APG Sale in Australia and the Sale Of Stars in New Zealand

There is only one Muscle Hill yearling entered for sale between the two major sales this year and no doubt this yearling is the major attraction for all potential trotting buyers down under.

It is Lot 13 called Legendary Lover a colt out of a half-sister to champion trotter, 10-time Group 1 winner and 4yo Trotter of the Year, dual NZ Trotter of the Year, NZ Harness Horse of the Year and Aust Trotter of the Year I Can Doosit (T, 1.55.5; 36 wins 7 places $1,445,774).

This colt is in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale on the 20th of February at Karaka in Auckland.

This is the only Muscle Hill for sale at this years sales down under.

Legendary Lover is the second foal and first colt from the race winning Love You mare Love Ya Doosie who is a half-sister to I Can Doosit and Sno's Big Boy. The second dam is the broodmare gem and dual Broodmare of the Year, Sheezadoosie (T, 2.4.2, 7 wins 5 places $48,632) the dam of 6 foals to race, 6 winners.

Legendary Lover is your one shot at buying your next champion trotter. 

Lot 13 – Legendary Lover (bay colt Muscle Hill / Love Ya Doosie)

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Handicapping Championship set for April 29
03-Feb-2017 10:02 AM NZDT
Gordon Empey enjoying his Southern excursion
03-Feb-2017 09:02 AM NZDT
Meadowlands statement on NJ & Miss Classic cancellations
03-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
Regulatory Polices to undergo rigorous review
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Monticello offering Bonus program
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
B Yoyo leads Meadowlands Friday Feature
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Go Byem, Moonlight Cocktail take features
02-Feb-2017 23:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News