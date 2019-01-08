How good is Rock N Roll Heaven

Bred by Charles “Cotton” Nash, Julie Nash, Francene Nash and Steve Stewart, 2010 Horse of the Year and world champion pacer Rock N Roll Heaven was foaled on April 29, 2007 in Paris, Kentucky. The yearling was purchased at the Lexington Selected Sale in October 2008 for $57,000 by Roy O’Hagan, who then sold the colt to current owner Frank J. Bellino of Bronxville, New York the following June. Rock N Roll Heaven was trained by Bruce Saunders and his primary driver was Dan Dube.
At the time of his retirement from racing, Rock N Roll Heaven was the tenth-leading single-season money winning Standardbred of all time, recording 20 wins out of 30 career starts.
Rock N Roll Heaven’s 2009 two-year-old season was highlighted by victories in the New Jersey Sire Stakes final and a division of the Bluegrass. At Harrah’s Chester in September, he set the world record for two-year-olds on a five-eighths mile track (1:50.3). The freshman finished with an impressive 9-4-4-1 record and $592,626 in earnings.
In 2010, three-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven won sixteen of twenty-one starts, earning $2,156,192, and was that year’s leading money winning Standardbred. Victories included the Breeders Crown, Little Brown Jug, Tattersalls Pace, Battle of the Brandywine, Messenger Stakes, Berry’s Creek Final, Matron Stakes, Bluegrass Stakes and the New Jersey Sire Stakes Final. In winning the Little Brown Jug in record time (1:49.2h), Rock N Roll Heaven became the first horse to pace two sub-1:50 miles on the same day, while setting the world record for pacing on a half-mile track in a two-heat race, and the record for three-year-old pacers on the half-mile.
Rock N Roll Heaven winning the Little Brown Jug in record time (1:49.2h)
In 2010 he paced a record 11 sub-1:50 miles, with victories in 1:49.2 or faster on half-mile, five-eighths, seven-eighths and mile tracks.
Rock N Roll Heaven was voted 2010 Dan Patch Horse of the Year, Dan Patch Pacer of the Year, and Dan Patch and O’Brien Three-Year-Old Colt Pacer of the Year, and joined the ranks of the top ten single-season money winning Standardbreds of all time.
As a stallion with five crops racing in North America, Rock N Roll Heaven has sired the winners of $26,673,814 with one millionaire to date.
He has produced 253 winners, 82 with $100,00 plus earnings, 24 with $250,000 plus earnings, 8 with $500,000 plus earnings, 3 with $750,000 earnings and one millionaire, a filly Sassa Hanover.
He progeny have average earnings of $56,623 per eligible horse and a per starter average of $84,411 a very good result for a young stallion. He also has 18 progeny with a record of 1.50 or faster.
His leading North American progeny are detailed below -
|Foal Name
|YOF
|Gender
|Life
Record
|Total
Earnings
|Dam
|Last
Raced
|SASSA HANOVER
|2012
|M
|P 3, 1:49.4 S
|$1,227,824
|SAYO HANOVER
|2018
|DIVINE CAROLINE
|2012
|M
|P 3, 1:49.2 M
|$880,335
|LOVING CAROLINE
|2016
|ROCKIN IN HEAVEN
|2012
|H
|P 6, 1:49.2 S
|$681,335
|TROPIC'S BEACHGIRL
|2018
|BLAZIN BRITCHES
|2014
|M
|P 3, 1:48.4 M
|$575,911
|SOGGY BRITCHES
|2018
|SOTO
|2012
|H
|P 4, 1:48.4 F
|$569,565
|INCREDIBLE BEAUTY
|2019
|SPRINGSTEEN
|2015
|H
|P 3, 1:48.3 F
|$557,762
|AMERICAN CHARM
|2018
|FINE DIAMOND
|2013
|H
|P 5, 1:50.0 S
|$518,290
|YELLOW DIAMOND
|2019
|ARQUE HANOVER
|2012
|H
|P 4, 1:49.4 F
|$502,794
|A PIPPIN HANOVER
|2018
|MACKENZIE A
|2012
|M
|P 5, 1:52.4 H
|$487,263
|KEPT FOR PLEASURE
|2018
|BAND OF ANGELS
|2012
|M
|P 3, 1:50.0 M
|$484,038
|TIME N AGAIN
|2015
Leading Foals: Top 10 All Time by Record
|Foal Name
|YOF
|Gender
|Life
Record
|Total
Earnings
|Dam
|Last
Raced
|SPRINGSTEEN
|2015
|H
|P 3, 1:48.3 F
|$557,762
|AMERICAN CHARM
|2018
|BLAZIN BRITCHES
|2014
|M
|P 3, 1:48.4 M
|$575,911
|SOGGY BRITCHES
|2018
|SOTO
|2012
|H
|P 4, 1:48.4 F
|$569,565
|INCREDIBLE BEAUTY
|2019
|HEAVEN'S GAIT
|2014
|H
|P 3, 1:49.0 S
|$250,860
|BOOYA BEACH
|2018
|BELL I NO
|2012
|G
|P 6, 1:49.1 M
|$213,229
|JERSEY DREAM
|2019
|DIVINE CAROLINE
|2012
|M
|P 3, 1:49.2 M
|$880,335
|LOVING CAROLINE
|2016
|BEAST MODE
|2013
|G
|P 4, 1:49.2 S
|$135,618
|GAIA'S GOLD
|2018
|ROCKIN IN HEAVEN
|2012
|H
|P 6, 1:49.2 S
|$681,335
|TROPIC'S BEACHGIRL
|2018
|MYSHARONA BLUECHIP
|2012
|H
|P 4, 1:49.3 F
|$193,897
|MARIAH BLUE CHIP
|2019
|HEAVEN ROCKS A
|2012
|G
|P 6, 1:49.3 F
|$418,856
|MENDELICO
|2018
Millionaire, Rock N Roll Heaven filly Sassa Hanover winning the Jugette
Rock N Roll Heaven has also stood Down Under and his progeny have done exceptionally well especially in Australia where he has sired the winners of over $10,500,000 to date. He has produced 209 winners from 304 starters that have average earnings of over $34,000 per starter a grand record.
Rock N Roll Heaven was the Sire of the Champion filly from last year Shez All Rock, 11 starts for 10 wins with $426,350 in earnings. She came to New Zealand prior to been exported to North America winning two Classics in the process, completely dominating her class like never before.
Shez All Rock winning the $160,000 New Zealand Oaks
Shez All Rock winning the $150,000 New Zealand Jewels
Let us not forget Heaven Rocks another top colt by Rock N Roll Heaven that was bred in Australia but raced mostly in New Zealand and now making a name for himself in North America.
Heaven Rocks won 11 races in New Zealand mostly in spectacular fashion. He had earnings of $362,000 in New Zealand alone
Here is just one of his outstanding and unbelievable impressive wins.
Heaven Rocks winning the $150,000 Emerald
In New Zealand Rock N Roll Heaven has 126 foals of racing age for just under $2 million in progeny earnings, his best performer to date the Open Class Pacer AGs White Socks who has won $249,513 to date. AGs White Socks best win to date was in The Taylor Mile at Auckland.
AGs White Socks winning The Taylor Mile
At this years inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February 2019, there is a Rock N Roll Heaven colt for sale entered by Breckon Farms called Shape Of You. He is Lot 106 and is from the race winning Artsplace mare Stateofthenation.
- This colt is a ¾-brother in blood to (HEZA) HEAD HONCHO (p.2, 1.55.8f, 1.53.7f, 5 wins, $58,371) from the race winning Artsplace mare STATEOFTHENATION (1 win, $4,898).
- 2nd Dam is the Group 1 placed Affairs Of State (p.3, 2.00.1, 1 win, $50,811) who is a half-sister to 5 winners and has produced 5 winners from 6 starters to date including 2-time Group 3 placed (MY) CHACHINGCHACHING (p.2, 1.56.6, 1.51.6m, 15 wins, $175,474), RING THE TILL (1.57.4h, 6 wins, $31,085), HIGH SOCIETY GAL (p.3, 1.57.7, 4 wins, $18,737) and Group 1 placed Smart Fortune (p.2, 2.01.1, 1 wins at 2, $24,593).
- 3rd Dam is Champion mare UNDER COVER LOVER, a Million Dollar earning international Group 1 winner who is the dam of 6 winners incl Group 1 placed and Listed winner (MY) EXOTIC LOVER (p.2, 1.59.5, 2 wins, $110,336) who is the dam of Group 2 winner & Group 1 placed MATCH IN HEAVEN (p.2, 1.53.7m, 1.50.9m, 19 wins, $289,579). This is the family of Million Dollar earner, Harness Jewels and 5-time Group 1 winner and 2YO NZ Record holder BETTOR COVER LOVER (p.2, 1.55, 1.53.8; 19 wins, $1,061,534).
Lot 106 - Shape Of You
