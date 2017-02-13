Under Cover Lover still very influential

Champion mare Bettor Cover Lover is closely related to the three yearlings in this article

As a racehorse Under Cover Lover excelled wherever she raced all over the world. Wether it was in a stakes race in New Zealand, Australia or North America, this daughter of In The Pocket was capable of mixing it with best harness racing mares in the world and beating them.

Being bred to American time meant she faced the best three year old fillies of her year in all three countries and beat them all to boot.

When she eventually was retired to stud, Under Cover Lover had won 21 races, taken a mark of 1:51.4s and won just on $864,923.

With all the racing and traveling she had done, many in the industry had doubts about the ability of Under Cover Lover to make her mark as a broodmare.

Under Cover Lover is starting to build a very tidy record at stud with several of her descendants showing up in the winners list on a regular basis throughout Australasia.

Standard Bred - Under Cover Lover story with Graham Pearson

Her first foal was Group 1 placed Presidential Ball mare Affairs Of State ($50,111) who was prominent in the two and three year old fillies races without ever winning a big one. Affairs of State is the dam of five old enough to race for five starters including (My) Chachingchaching 1.51.7m ($142,239) and High Society Gal (1.57.7, 4 wins 3 places $18,737). High Society Gal has a yearling colt by Well Said in this year's Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka in Auckland on the 20th of February. Affairs of State has a Art Major yearling colt in that Sale and she is also the dam of the Bettor's Delight mare Affairs Are Bettor who also has a yearling filly by Mach Three in the same Sale. Here are the three yearlings mentioned;

Lot 100 – Smart Fortune (bay colt Art Major / Affairs Of State)

Lot 95 – Gimme Hope (brown filly Mach Three / Affairs Are Bettor)

Lot 141 – Bita Banta (bay colt Well Said / High Society Gal)

The second foal from Under Cover Lover is the Artsplace mare Art Lover (1:57.6TT) and she has produced the outstanding mare Classical Art 1:52.4 ($110,444) and Lost In Bangkok 1:55.6 ($68,564).

The next winner from Under Cover Lover is the former smart two-year-old by Artsplace , Exotic Lover 1:59.5 ($110,336) who is the dam of the outstanding Australian filly Match In Heaven (1.52.2m, 12 wins 9 places $162,084). Exotic Lover's first three foals produced are the talented Abraxas 1:58.4 ($79,642) Speights Girl 1:57.4 ($31,782) and Challenging ($34,379).

Fortune Lover, by Artsplace again, is Under Cover Lover's fourth live foal and she has produced two foals old enough to race for two winners including Under Cover Bettor 1:53.6 ($34,518).

Under Cover Lovers next foal is the unraced Bettor's Delight filly Under The Odds who left the very good Group 3 winning colt The Odd Lover, 20 starts 11 wins and $104,085 in earnings to date.

The next four foals produced by Under Cover Lover are all winners including her only two sons old enough to race to date Grand Cru ($109,603) and High Valour ($37,160)

Of course a half-sister to Under Cover Lover in Front Cover Lover by Whats Next is the dam of none other than Bettor Cover Lover 1:53.8 ($1,062,534) which just further enhances the family.

Overall Under Cover Lover is compiling a very tidy record with her daughters and grand-daughters and the progeny produced from this hot family will continue to be highly sought after at the yearling sales..