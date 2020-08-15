Howard Taylor statement on Tretter v. Bresnahan

Columbus, OH – Attorney Howard Taylor released a statement Friday (Aug. 14) in response to “certain inaccurate and/or misleading aspects of statements made by PETA concerning the settlement of the Tretter v. Breshnahan matter.”

Taylor noted that $7,500 of the $20,000 settlement was donated to the New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, thus Mr. Tretter received only $12,500.

He emphasized that PETA financed 100 percent of Tretter’s legal fees that exceeded $1 million paid to their law firm, K&L Gates and added that “this was not a windfall, but a nuisance value settlement for a small fraction of the costs expended to secure this settlement” and that “the settlement was negotiated as a business decision to avoid further legal expenses to the defendants.”

“There was no ‘success’ in prosecuting this matter as the costs were too great,” added Taylor.

In order to avoid a floodgate of litigation on similar cases that could never succeed, Taylor explained that “the Courts consistently ruled that cases of this nature dealing with gambling winnings are far too speculative and cannot succeed.”

