Day At The Track

Howard to pen Women of Harness Racing articles

01:06 PM 06 Jul 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Victoria Howard, harness racing
Victoria M. Howard

Victoria M. Howard, co-author of Roosevelt Raceway Where it All Began and Meadow Skipper The Untold Story and author of the acclaimed Kentucky Horse Park Paradise Found and the New York Equus Film Festival Award winner Junior And Elena a horse love story has decided to concentrate strictly on harness racing with an exciting series of articles that will document Girl Power: The Superstar Women Of Harness Racing.

Said Howard, a recent inductee to Florida’s USHWA Hall Of Fame as a Communicator, "Paradise Found was one of my favorite books to write for after visiting the prestigious park in Lexington, I was blown away with the many breeds of horses that are housed there.”

GIRL POWER—The Superstar Women of Harness Racing will appear as a monthly series of articles authored by Ms. Howard that will illustrate the achievements and accomplishments of female trainers, drivers, industry executives, breeders and publicists, in addition to highlighting those who might be ‘behind the scenes’ while in support of their significant male others.

Potential subjects include Hall of Fame nominee Linda Toscano, Casie Coleman, Michelle Crawford, Laura Young, Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky, Nancy Johansson and many other accomplished harness racing ladies.

“Now that I’m devoting my full energies to Harness Racing,"Howard said. "I’m overwhelmed, though not surprised with the success of so many of my sisters and I’ll be honored to have the opportunity to document their accomplishments.”

by Bob Marks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Wally Watson gets 2,000th career win
06-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Top Great Northeast Series pacers at Pocono
06-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Howard to pen Women of Harness Racing articles
06-Jul-2018 13:07 PM NZST
Michelon's Filly fastest in PA Stallion Series
06-Jul-2018 11:07 AM NZST
NAADA Trot at Monticello to Bob Krivelin
06-Jul-2018 09:07 AM NZST
NY Sire Stakes County Fair Series underway
06-Jul-2018 09:07 AM NZST
Stall applications for Shenandoah Downs ready
06-Jul-2018 09:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News