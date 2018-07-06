Howard to pen Women of Harness Racing articles

Victoria M. Howard, co-author of Roosevelt Raceway Where it All Began and Meadow Skipper The Untold Story and author of the acclaimed Kentucky Horse Park Paradise Found and the New York Equus Film Festival Award winner Junior And Elena a horse love story has decided to concentrate strictly on harness racing with an exciting series of articles that will document Girl Power: The Superstar Women Of Harness Racing.

Said Howard, a recent inductee to Florida’s USHWA Hall Of Fame as a Communicator, "Paradise Found was one of my favorite books to write for after visiting the prestigious park in Lexington, I was blown away with the many breeds of horses that are housed there.”

GIRL POWER—The Superstar Women of Harness Racing will appear as a monthly series of articles authored by Ms. Howard that will illustrate the achievements and accomplishments of female trainers, drivers, industry executives, breeders and publicists, in addition to highlighting those who might be ‘behind the scenes’ while in support of their significant male others.

Potential subjects include Hall of Fame nominee Linda Toscano, Casie Coleman, Michelle Crawford, Laura Young, Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky, Nancy Johansson and many other accomplished harness racing ladies.

“Now that I’m devoting my full energies to Harness Racing,"Howard said. "I’m overwhelmed, though not surprised with the success of so many of my sisters and I’ll be honored to have the opportunity to document their accomplishments.”