Hryhorecs great year to continue

Top trainer Ryan Hryhorec is certain to win his fifth South Australian trainer’s premiership but still has goals to achieve before season’s end.

Hryhorec has 75 winners in the state this season and would like to better his career-best of 88 set in the 2015/16 season but he also would love to reach 100 winners in a season.

“I came close in that 2015/16,” Hryhorec said.

“Apart from the 88 locally, I also had 11 interstate for 99 and had Star Brutus in at the last meeting at Globe Derby Park.

“He looked a good winning chance, but a race incident saw me lock wheels and he didn’t win so 100 would be a great achievement.”

With five interstate wins so far this season, Hryhorec is on 80 nationally and knows that another 20 winners in just over two months is a tough ask.

“I have to train roughly three a week for the rest of the season. I have 30 horses in work, but it is going to be hard.”

Hryhorec believes he has three strong chances at Globe Derby Park on Saturday night.

Live For Peace and The Damage Done look excellent hopes in the two heats of the Wunderland Cup while the squaregaiter Gin also looks a winning chance.

Live For Peace comes from gate eight in the Hann’s Horse Transport Winter Wunderland Cup, heat one (1800m) while The Damage Done will start from barrier five in the Pronto United Finance Winter Wunderland Cup, heat two (1800m).

Gin will start from a 10 metre handicap in the DPR Insurance Brokers Trotters Handicap (2230m).

“Live For Peace will be fitter for his win last week at Globe Derby Park,” Hryhorec said.

“He had a slight setback before the run so will be fitter this week and even better for the final.

“I will look to come off the inside row draw early and hopefully he will be good enough to come around and win.

“The Damage Done put up a tough performance at Strathalbyn at his last start and with luck in running should be hard to beat on Saturday.

“Gin looks well placed. She raced roughly at her last two runs at Strathalbyn, but I won well on her at Globe Derby Park previously and provided she trots should be hard to beat.”

Hryhorec also sits second on the SA Drivers’ premiership with 131 winners and would love to reach 150 by season’s end.

On Sunday at Port Pirie, Hryhorec has Supernova Silvia and Darkndapper engaged in the Drivers Invitation series and believes they are drawn to prove excellent chances.

“Supernova Silvia looks a great hope but while he has drawn well Darkndapper is meeting tougher opposition than his recent wins.”

