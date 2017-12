Huge day set for Alexandra Park

Christian Cullen won the Auckland Cup but seen here winning the 1998 New Zealand Trotting Cup

Today is Auckland harness racing’s biggest race of the year - the $250,000 Trillian Trust Auckland Cup.

Interest and anticipation in this year’s Auckland Cup Day has been bigger than usual, with Alexandra Park promising some of New Zealand’s best racing combined with a growing number of free off-track attractions.

With the gates set to open from 2pm, there will be food trucks, ice creams, a bouncy castle, face painting and much more. Then after the last race there will be a fireworks’ display and a performance by band Split Second.

“We’ve brought back the fireworks which promises to be awesome, and will be set off just on dark, so people don’t have to wait around until midnight to celebrate New Year. There is so much for families to enjoy,” says Joel Reichardt, Alexandra Park Sales & Marketing Manager.

General admission into Alexandra Park, car-parking, race books and entertainment – both on and off the track - are all free to enjoy.

“With over $800,000 in stakes on offer, we can’t wait to see all the Group One action on track today. For the Auckland Cup itself, the field is set to be one of the best and most competitive we’ve seen in years,” says Regan Cotter, Alexandra Park’s Racing Manager.

Known as the race of champions, in the past the Auckland Cup has been won by sporting greats such as Cardigan Bay, Young Quinn, Christian Cullen, Elsu and Themightyquinn.

For further information on 2017 Auckland Cup Day, visit www.alexandrapark.co.nz

