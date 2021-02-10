Day At The Track

Huge offer for Amazing Dream

02:43 PM 10 Feb 2021 NZDT
Amazing Dream,Harness racing
Amazing Dream
Harnesslink photo

Auckland Cup winner Amazing Dream could be sold as soon as this weekend.

New Zealand’s best pacing mare is the centre of a huge offer from a US-based ownership group but current owner Jean Feiss says she will get through Friday night’s $100,000 Breeders Stakes at Addington before any decision is made.

Amazing Dream is a $1.25 favourite to win that group one and add it to her magnificent Auckland Cup win of six weeks ago.

But Feiss is entertaining an offer from North America that could see Amazing Dream head to the Ladyship Mile at Menangle next month over her way to a future race career in North America.

“I haven’t decided yet,” says Feiss.

“I’d be really sad to sell her but I don’t usually breed from my mares and if she does stay with me then I will retire her at the end of this season anyway.

“But no decision will be made until after the weekend.” While the New Zealand open class season slows dramatically after the Easter Cup on April 3, Amazing Dream is one horse not affected by that so any perspective buyer would have numerous Australasian-based options before any US campaign.

Not only could Amazing Dream head to the A$200,000 Ladyship Mile at Menangle but she is eligible for the Taylor Mile and Messenger at Alexandra Park and would be an unbackable favourite for the four-year-old mares division of the Jewels at Cambridge.

 

by Michael Guerin

