Huge $$ on offer in 2020 Miracle Mile Carnival

The Chairman of Club Menangle, Mr Robert Marshall has advised that the harness racing 2020 Miracle Mile Carnival will undergo some exciting changes for 2020.

The revised program provides a calendar of events which will add a new level of excitement in the lead-up to Ainsworth Miracle Mile night on Saturday 7 March 2020.

The Calendar commences on Friday 21 February with the running of the Group 1 Newcastle Mile. The winner of the Newcastle mile will receive an automatic invitation into the Miracle Mile.

The opening night of the Carnival on 22 February at Tabcorp Park Menangle will see:

The Group 1 Cordina Chicken Farms “Chariots of Fire”, with a purse of $200,000;

The Group 2 Robin Dundee Stakes (mares), with a purse of $50,000;

Heats of the NSW Oaks, with heats at $20,000;

The Keystone Del Trotters FFA, with a purse of $20,000; and

Three Divisions of the Divided Pace

As the Carnival moves to its second night on 29 February, the focus will move to “Ladies Night”. Club Menangle will host “Fashions on the Field” on this night.

The key Miracle Mile qualifying races (the Group 1 Allied Express Sprint and the Group 1 Schweppes Sprint – both worth $100,000) will be held on Night Two, presenting an outstanding opportunity for the fillies and mares with:

The Group 2 Pink Bonnet for two-year old fillies at $50,000;

The Group 1 NSW Oaks at $200,000; and

The time-honoured Ladyship Mile at $200,000

Night Two will also include the heats of the NSW Derby at $20,000.

As the Carnival moves to its third night and climax on 7 March, some mouth-watering racing events head the program.

The Group 1 $1m Miracle Mile;

The Group 1 NSW Derby at $200,000;

A Group 1 FFA at $100,000;

The Group 2 Sapling Stakes at $50,000;

A Group 1 Trotters Mile at $50,000; and

The Tanya Harris, a new Group 3 race for four-year old mares at $30,000.

In the 2020 Miracle Mile Carnival, Club Menangle has programmed over a third of the Group races for fillies and mares. An added incentive to purchase fillies at the forthcoming sales.

With ten Group 1 races, three Group 2 races and a Group 3 race programmed, we have a bonanza of racing with a baker’s dozen, plus one for good measure. Fourteen Group races over the 2020 Miracle Mile Carnival. All leading to the $1m Ainsworth Miracle Mile.

Then all eyes turn to the Sydney APG Sales to be held the next day on Sunday, 8 March. A mouth- watering month saluting the standardbred in New South Wales.