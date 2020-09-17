Huge week for Art Major

Even by his lofty standards harness racing stallion Art Major has had a huge week.

It started with Balraj producing an unbelievable sprint to defeat reigning Miracle Mile champion King Of Swing on Saturday night.

Coming off King Of Swing's back, Balraj unleashed a 25.3 final quarter to win by a half neck.

Mere minutes later Ride High again showed why he is one of the most exciting horses in recent times with another stunning display of horsepower.

After working to the front, Ride High simply dominated his rivals, sprinting home untouched in 53.4 to win by over six lengths.

While in New York Art Major 's offspring won both the $225,000 New York Sires Stakes Finals for two year olds.

Test Of Faith took control of the fillies final early and was able to dictate terms to win by two lengths. It was her fifth success from six starts to date.

Test Of Faith

In the colts and gelding final King James Express used a mid race move to find the front and then ran out a comfortable winner.

King James Express

He also sired two very impressive two year old winners in Australia headed by Major Moth who lived up to the hype on debut.



The Clayton Tonkin trainee sprinted home in 26.3 to win easily.

While in Queensland Itz Major Rich won his third straight race with a victory at Albion Park.