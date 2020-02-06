Hughes filly should carry support

It almost seems fitting for the harness racing mare Affairs Of State to leave a nice horse at the moment, what with Impeachment proceedings, State of the Nation speeches and Iowa vote-counting mess-ups..

Politics aside (and there’s a fair bit of politics in harness racing too at the moment with RITA and the Messara report to wrangle with) the Brian and Gareth Hughes team did achieve a vote-garnering effort at the trials and workouts on Saturday with two fillies from the barn, named Giddy Heights and Oranje, producing the quinella in heat five of the day at Pukekohe.

Giddy Heights (out of Affairs Of State) looks a decent prospect and should carry some strong support from constituents in her debut when she hits the track on Sunday at Cambridge.

The three year old filly by Somebeachsomewhere has shown solid trial and workout form with her Pukekohe run (she ran home in 27.3 over her last 400m untouched) supported by workout efforts behind both Russley Rush (now a winner from limited starts) and the Tony Herlihy trained runner in Mailman (whose sure to attract interest on Friday night when he steps out for the first run of his career at Alexandra Park due to the fact that he’s out of a good race mare in The Fascinator).

The only question mark surrounding the debut of Giddy Heights on Sunday being an inside second-row draw although she is the only horse on the second line.

Punters should also follow the stablemate (and second placed runner from the trials) American Ideal filly Oranje. Her workouts have shown that the 3yr old filly also has some ability not to mention some very good blood with the Hughes stables flagship performer in The Orange Agent being a close relation.

The Orange Agent - 23 wins from 33 starts for $746,423 in earnings

The Hughes stable has had limited starters this season and currently sits on three wins with I’m A Denny Two accounting for two of these wins and Hughie Junior the other. You do get the feeling that additional wins are pending with the two fillies mentioned here both likely to impress at short notice.

Keen buyers can search out their own nominee for higher honors soon with the family of Giddy Heights represented at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sales by Lot 47. The well named “The Iron Lady” is out of Stateofthenation (the 2nd foal out of Affairs Of State) and is poised to bring her own no-nonsense approach to the racetrack.

The filly, by Somebeachsomewhere , is a half sister to Heza Head Honcho, a horse that competed in both the 2yr old Golden Slipper and WA Derby, his consistent record standing at 5 wins and 10 placings from 32 career starts. The wider maternal family is well known in Australasian winners circles with half sisters to Stateofthenation producing the likes of Just Stopandstare (4wins) and the recently successful Bita Banta who brought up his 4th and 5th wins on Australian soil over the last fortnight at Leeton and Riverina Paceway.

Under Cover Lover (3rd dam) provides the matriarchal success story. Her race record and success being of a global nature with celebrated victories across Australasia and North America.