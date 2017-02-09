Hughie Green to target Sydney Sprint

Queensland harness racing horseman John Cremin is halfway home. But he’s still got one big target left.

Originally, Cremin and his Tanya headed south to Victoria not long after Christmas on a working holiday with two horses, talented trotter Melpark Royal Son and handy pacer Psychedelic.

The view was to allow their feature race winning trotter to compete in bigger races during the summer carnival.

Melpark Royal Son went winless in his four start campaign, he proved competitive in all races including a trip to Adelaide for the SA Trotters Cup at Globe Derby while the only blip came last start at Melton last weekend when making a break.

Psychedelic scored once in his four starts which happened to be in career best time (1:55.8) at Maryborough while his only unplaced effort came via last Saturday night in the Gr.1 $100,000 Bonanza behind Lazarus in a time of 1:52.9.

The bonus of the trip was the addition of quality New Zealand pacer Hughie Green, sent to Cremin by owner and longtime friend and Auckland based John Green.

With as much ability to match his gigantic frame, Hughie Green has immediately clicked under the tutelage of Cremin which has resulted in a courageous second behind smart four-year-old Three Ways at Ballarat before his crushing victory at Melton last weekend.

Now the focus will be gaining a start in the country’s premier sprint race, the Gr.1 $750,000 Ainsworth Miracle Mile on February 25 at Menangle.

“He’s always been blessed with great ability and he’s proven in the two starts to date with me that he’s deserving of a chance of starting in the qualifying race so we’ll give him his chance, he wasn’t nominated for the Victoria or Hunter Cups when he was sent over hence why we didn’t start in those features.” Cremin said.

The couple has already made it back to their temporary base at Raymond Terrace, north of Sydney with their talented trio but only Hughie Green and Psychedelic will race in Sydney with Melpark Royal Son set for a break.

Hughie Green will be nominated for Saturday week’s Gr.1 $100,000 Canadian Club Sprint while Psychedelic will start next Tuesday in a country class event.

“The big track at Menangle appears perfect for him; he’s raced and beaten some of the best pacers back home in New Zealand and he’s clearly regained some confidence in Melbourne. I think tucked away in a high pressure tempo will give him an excellent chance of qualifying for the Miracle Mile.

“I’ve known John and his family for a longtime now and him joining my stable was a combination of a few things, he was proving quite frustrating with his consistency plus it was an act of kindness to send him my way to try and sort him out.

“I haven’t done a lot different with him, obviously I’m a farrier and I’ve worked on his hooves but apart from that I haven’t changed a great deal with him. Bunty (Brian Hughes – former trainer) sent over his hopples and bridle but forgot his shadow roll and I worked him without it and we haven’t looked back since so that’s probably the only major difference.”

Cremin is a great advocate of the bigger tracks and is looking forward to starting Hughie Green in Sydney.

Long term, Cremin will return to his home base at Carbrook before setting his sights on the Brisbane winter carnival.