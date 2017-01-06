Hughie Green set to become a Queenslander

Star New Zealand pacer Hughie Green is set to become a Queenslander. The monster sized harness racing star will transfer to the stables of John Cremin.

Hughie Green was engaged to race at Cambridge tonight in the Gr.2 $50,000 Flying Mile and take on current New Zeland Cup hero Lazarus but has subsequently been withdrawn.

The Art Major - Alta Serena five-year-old will arrive in Melbourne next Wednesday and link with Cremin who has headed south to campaign his feature race winning trotter Melpark Royal Son during the Victorian summer carnival.

In his most recent start, Hughie Green finished at the rear of the field behind wonder mare Dream About Me in the Gr.1 $245,000 Auckland Cup at Alexandra Park on New Year's Eve.

Hughie Green has won 11 from 27 career starts to date while banking more than $189,000 in stakes.

He has raced and beat some of the best pacers in New Zealand with his biggest triumph coming via the Summer Cup at Alexandra Park in December, 2015.

On that occasion, he beat the likes of Have Faith In Me, Ohoka Punter, Besotted, Tiger Tara and No Doctor Needed among others.

The Queensland open class ranks appear thin currently given the recent retirement of free legged star Avonnova therefore paving the way for Hughie Green to recapture form and confidence.

Hughie Green is raced by John Green and his family and was previously prepared by Brian 'Bunty' Hughes.

by Chris Barsby