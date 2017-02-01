Day At The Track

$500,000 Hunter Cup market wide-open after draw

07:01 AM 01 Feb 2017 NZDT
Lennytheshark winning last years Inter Dominion Lennytheshark
Lennytheshark is second favourite behind Smolda after drawing a tough barrier for the A.G. Hunter Cup.

Saturday night’s Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton is wide open after a harness racing barrier draw that saw the two “all-in market big guns” draw the back row.

Reigning Inter Dominion champion Smolda drew gate nine for Mark Purdon, while 2015 Inter Dominion hero Lennytheshark came up with barrier 13 for David Aiken.

TAB.com.au reacted by opening both Lennytheshark and Smolda equal $3.20 favourites post-barrier draw but quickly snapped Smolda back into $2.80 with Lennytheshark out to $3.50, while Bling It On firmed right into $4.60 after being double figure odds most of the way through.

Yayas Hot Spot was a significant firmer, into $17 after drawing the pole – should emergency Adam Cartwright not gain a start – for Sydney power couple Shane and Lauren Tritton.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s Victoria Cup placegetter Bling It On also firmed considerably after drawing barrier five, the John McCarthy-trained 41-time winner into $4.60.

Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup Barrier Draw

1: Adam Cartwright (Em)
2: Yayas Hot Spot
3: Allblack Stride
4: Ideal Success
5: Bling It On
6: Cruz Bromac
7: Messini
8: Guaranteed
9: Smolda
10: Im Corzin Terror
11: Hug The Wind
12: Young Modern
13: Lennytheshark

TAB.COM.AU FIXED ODDS FOR THE HUNTER CUP

THE FIELDS FOR TABCORP PARK MELTON ON SATURDAY NIGHT

GREAT SOUTHERN STAR, DERBY BARRIER WRAP

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)

