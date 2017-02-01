$500,000 Hunter Cup market wide-open after draw

Lennytheshark is second favourite behind Smolda after drawing a tough barrier for the A.G. Hunter Cup.

Saturday night’s Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton is wide open after a harness racing barrier draw that saw the two “all-in market big guns” draw the back row.

Reigning Inter Dominion champion Smolda drew gate nine for Mark Purdon, while 2015 Inter Dominion hero Lennytheshark came up with barrier 13 for David Aiken.

TAB.com.au reacted by opening both Lennytheshark and Smolda equal $3.20 favourites post-barrier draw but quickly snapped Smolda back into $2.80 with Lennytheshark out to $3.50, while Bling It On firmed right into $4.60 after being double figure odds most of the way through.

Yayas Hot Spot was a significant firmer, into $17 after drawing the pole – should emergency Adam Cartwright not gain a start – for Sydney power couple Shane and Lauren Tritton.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s Victoria Cup placegetter Bling It On also firmed considerably after drawing barrier five, the John McCarthy-trained 41-time winner into $4.60.

Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup Barrier Draw

1: Adam Cartwright (Em)

2: Yayas Hot Spot

3: Allblack Stride

4: Ideal Success

5: Bling It On

6: Cruz Bromac

7: Messini

8: Guaranteed

9: Smolda

10: Im Corzin Terror

11: Hug The Wind

12: Young Modern

13: Lennytheshark

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)