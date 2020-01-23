Hunter chances on song for Golden Guitar

Louth Park harness racing trainer Melanie Elder hopes a better draw can help Ashark step up in a tougher Golden Guitar Final (1980m) featuring four Hunter chances at Tamworth on Thursday night.
Ashark was third in the final last year when it was a $25,000 event at listed level. The race has been elevated to group 2 ($50,000) status.
Despite the rise in class, Ashark was a strong heat winner on Sunday. Elder's brother, Brad, gave Ashark a sit behind the leaders on the pegs before the five-year-old produced a winning run from the back straight.
The combination are hoping for a repeat in the final after drawing gate seven, the inside of the second line. Last year, Ashark was taken to last from a wide draw and he came three-wide the last lap.
"It's probably that bit better of a draw this year," Melanie said. "He can follow the one [Battle Chimes] out and probably get a nice easy run on the pegs.
"It's not really his go out wide. He's better with a quiet run so the draw is in our favour this year. He won from seven on Sunday so hopefully it plays out like that again."
Ashark was a $26 chance with the TAB and the long-shot of the Hunter-trained quartet.
Nulkaba trainer Clayton Harmey has the best chance, Wet My Whistle ($4.40), which has gate four.
Wet My Whistle, a full brother to group 1 performer Hug The Wind, took his unbeaten Australian record to five with an all-the-way heat win on Sunday.
It was a relief for Harmey, who was concerned about a lack of fitness before the heat. Owner Allan McColl wanted to race Wet My Whistle after it became clear a few weeks earlier that New Zealand-bred horses were eligible to compete.
"He's got it against him tomorrow but he's good, I worked him this morning, and I wouldn't swap for him any other horse in it," Harmey said.
"He's a hard horse to train. When Allan bought him from New Zealand I thought he was very ordinary, and then he went to Bankstown and won by 60 metres.
"But he just shows you nothing, he's a tiny thing, but he's bred to be a champion.
"I would have liked to draw one or two but we're there, it's a race I've always wanted to win and if we don't this year, we'll be back again next year trying.
Harmey believed Roll With Lachlan ($7), from gate three for Bobs Farm trainer Geoff Harding, was a threat after his second to Wet My Whistle on Sunday. Sawyers Gully trainer Cameron Davies has heat winner Battle Chimes ($18) from one.
Craig Kerry