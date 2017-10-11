Huntsville to stand at Cameo Hills Farm

Montgomery, NY --- Harness racing world champion and 2016 Dan Patch Award winner Huntsville sustained an injury while training for the Tattersalls Pace and has been retired.

Huntsville p,2,1:49; 3,1:47.4 ($1,704,242) is by Somebeachsomewhere out of Wild West Show.

He was the 2-year-old Pacer of the Year in 2016 and paced to a world record mile of 1:49 at the Red Mile, winning a division of the International Stallion Stake. His 2-year-old campaign also included a track record performance at the Meadowlands, winning the Breeders Crown in 1:49.1, as well as wins in the Bluegrass and the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship.

Huntsville retires as the fastest 3-year-old of 2017, with a mark of 1:47.4 that he earned by winning the Meadowlands Pace. He earned $1,014,428 this year and was also victorious in the Cane Pace and Jenna’s Beach Boy. He was the runner-up in the North America Cup and Adios.

He is the second richest son of Somebeachsomewhere , behind only Captaintreacherous . In 25 lifetime starts he had 15 wins and eight seconds, finishing off the board only one time in his career.

Huntsville will be syndicated and stand stud at Cameo Hills Farm in Montgomery, N.Y. His fee for the 2018 breeding season will be $6,000, payable upon live foal.

"We are excited and look forward to this great champion coming to New York. He is a magnificent individual with an impeccable pedigree," said Steve Jones of Cameo Hills Farm.

Wild West Show has been a prolific broodmare, already producing Huntsville, Stevensville p,3,1:50.1f ($493,359), Cowboy Terrier p,1:50.1f ($448,480), and the very fast 2-year-old of 2017, Wild Bill p,2,1:52.3f, from just five foals of racing age.

Inquiries regarding bookings or shares should be directed to sjones@cameohills.com. Contracts will be available soon at www.cameohills.com.

