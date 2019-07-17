Day At The Track

Hypnotic AM's win headlines $156,600 trot

03:06 PM 17 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Hypnotic Am,Harness racing
Hypnotic AM
Mike Lizzi photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, July 16, 2019--Yonkers Raceway Tuesday evening (July 16th) hosted the humid $156,600 New York Sire Stakes Hugh Grant Trot for 2-year-old harness racing fillies.

Three, $52,200 races comprised the event.

There wasn't much out of the ordinary in the first division. Death-and-taxes Love a Good Story (Andy Miller, $2.20) sat off some ambitious fractions (:27.4, :57.3, 1:27.4), before moving to the lead and drawing off. From post position No. 3 (in one notch after a defection), she whipped I'lldotitmyself (Scott Zeron) by 3¾ lengths in 1:57.2.

C Me Hyde (Phil Fluet) and Seeking Royalty (Jordan Stratton), 1-2 through those quick early intervals, wound up third and fourth, respectively.

For Love a Good Story, a daughter of Chapter Seven co-owned by Pinske Stables & Kentuckiana Racing Stable and trained by Julie Miller, it was her third (NYSS) win in as many seasonal/career starts. The exacta paid $32.80, the triple returned $80,50 the superfecta paid $573.

"She's just so good," driver Miller said. "She made it look easy."


Love a Good Story                                  --Mike Lizzi photo

Tuesday night's second sire stakes rendition saw a determined Munster (Stratton, $5.80) hold off a second pocket-pull of Sorprese (Dan Daley). From post No. 5, the former went the distance (:28.4, :58.1, 1:27.3, maiden-breaking 1:57.4), defeating that rival by a length-and-three-quarters.

Seventimesalady (Ake Svanstedt) was third as the 6-5 favorite, with Olympic Glory (Andy Miller) rounding out the gimmick numbers.

"It was the first time I'd driven her, but she showed she could leave, so I left," Stratton said. "Then she dug in."

For second choice Munster, a Chapter Seven miss trained by Per Engblom for co-owners Black Horse Racing and Wiesman Farms, it was that first win in a pair of season/life tries. The exacta paid $57, the triple returned $199.50 and the superfecta paid $2,422.

It took until the final statebred soiree for the gauntlet to be thrown down.

Odds-on HypnoticAM (Brian Sears, $2.70) vaulted up and over her six inside rivals--the outside foe was scratched--then had her way in a gapped-out group (:28, :57.4, 1:26.3, 1:56.1).

The final distance between Hypnotic AM and bridesmaid Really Blue Chip (Anthony MacDonald) was 5¾ lengths, while the time was a new track record for the her weight class (Plunge Blue Chip-1:56.2 in '17).

Destiny Blue Chip (Svanstedt, part of entry) was third,

For Hypnotic AM, a homebred Chapter Seven ma'am trained by Marcus Melander for owner Courant Inc., she's started out 2-for-2 after another blowout NYSS win (in identical times). The exacta paid $24.20, the triple returned $50 and no superfecta wagering due to the presence of a coupled entry.

"Those Melanders do a helluva job," Sears said.

New York Sire Stakes returns downstate Saturday night (July 27th), with the Milt Taylor Trot for 3-year-old colts/geldings (purse TBA).

Total purses for the 2019 New York-bred program are estimated at $14 million. For more information, please visit www.nysirestakes.com.

 

Frank Drucker

Manager of Publicity

Yonkers

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Mister Muscle scores again in feature
17-Jul-2019 16:07 PM NZST
Guaranteed wagers galore
17-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Hypnotic AM's win headlines $156,600 trot
17-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Dark Force victorious in 1:50.3
17-Jul-2019 12:07 PM NZST
Real Cool Sam remains unbeaten
17-Jul-2019 12:07 PM NZST
Pocono week in review
17-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
Deep field of 26 to contest $475,000 Adios
17-Jul-2019 05:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News