How great was I Can Doosit?

I Can Doosit is unquestionably one of harness racings best trotters ever produced in this country.

He won 36 of his 55 starts and $1.4 million in stakes including nine Group 1’s bating the best trotters in commission on both sides of the Tasman.

A dual Inter Dominion champion and Rowe Cup winner, I Can Doosit was twice named NZ Trotter of the Year and was the NZ Horse of the Year and Grand Circuit Champion in 2012.

To read a great article on I Can Doosit click here.

Quote from Mark Prdon after the Inter Dominion Final

"I have been lucky enough to train some great trotters like Pride Of Petite and on ability and record alone I Can Doosit is as good as them."

To have Mark Purdon place I Can Doosit in the same pantheon as dual Inter Dominion champion Pride of Petite was the ultimate accolade. These two champions, together with Sundons Gift, are the only three to achieve consecutive wins in the Inter Dominion Finals since the series began in 1948.

I Can Doosit features on TV1 News Sport ahead of the Interdominion Final.

Now you have the chance to buy a colt, Lot 46 called Yogi Son, who is out of a sister to dual Inter Dominion champion I Can Doosit at the New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka next Sunday the 14th of February. This colt is in the Breckon Farms draft.

Lot 46 Yogi Son

Yogi Son is out of a sister to dual Inter Dominion champion I Can Doosit. A real blue blooded colt by Australasia’s premier sire of trotters Majestic Son .

His dam the Muscles Yankee mare Yankeedoosie won four races and has a 100 percent record at stud.

Yankeedoosie is a sister to the millionaire trotter I Can Doosit, the winner of nine Group 1 races including two Inter Dominion Grand Finals, the Rowe Cup twice and Dominion Handicap and the NZ and Australian Trotter of the Year, the City of Sails winner Sno’s Big Boy, winner of $215,000, and to the dam of the recent Melton winner Kyvalley Chief.

The colt’s grand-dam Sheezadoosie, the dual NZ Broodmare of the Year winner, ranks as a sister to the 1:55 trotter Golden Blend and a half-sister to the 1:58.8 winner Dipendra and to the dam of the Breeders Crown Open winner Aldebaran Ay M

Here is another yearling in this sale related to I Can Doosit, Lot 121 Lovemeto.

Lot 121 Lovemeto

He is a brother-in-blood to the Melton winner Kyvalley Chief. He is a bay colt from the first crop of the Muscle Hill horse What The Hill , the USA 3YO Trotter of the Year, Breeders Crown champion and winner of $1.2 million.

He’s a half-brother to the two Victorian winners Kyvalley Chief (1:56.4) and Kyvalley Senator.

His dam the Love You mare Love Ya Doosie is a winning half-sister to the millionaire trotter I Can Doosit, the winner of nine Group’s including two Inter Dominion Grand Finals, the Rowe Cup twice and Dominion Handicap and the NZ and Australian Trotter of the Year, and to the City of Sails winner Sno’s Big Boy, the winner of $215,000.

The colt’s grand-dam, the dual NZ Broodmare of the Year Award winner Sheezadoosie is a sister to the 1:55 trotter Golden Blend and a half-sister to Dipendra (1:58.8) and to the dam of the Breeders Crown Open winner Aldebaran Ay M.