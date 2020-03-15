I Luv The Nitelife dies in foaling

According to owner Richard Young, world champion and multiple award winner I Luv The Nitelife has passed away after complications from foaling. She was 10 years old.

"During foaling Nitelife experienced a dystocia where the foal was abnormally positioned," said attending farm veterinarian Dr. Courtney Pink. "Through great efforts we were able to deliver the foal, but unfortunately we lost them both. We are terribly saddened by the loss. May her legacy live on through her foals. She was a tremendous mare and will be greatly missed by all."

As a two-year-old, I Luv The Nitelife (Rocknroll Hanover-Lisjune) put together a record reading 4-4-1 in 10 freshman starts to bank $682,574 in purses for owners Richard & Joanne Young and trainer Chris Ryder. In addition to setting a world record of 1:50.1 in an elimination of the Shes A Great Lady at Mohawk Racetrack, she also won the final along with divisions of the Eternal Camnation and Bluegrass Stakes. I Luv The Nitelife was also a runner-up in the Champlain Stake, International Stallion Stakes and Breeders Crown. The O'Brien voters gave her the nod as their choice for Two-Year-Old Pacing Filly of the Year in 2012.

The voters had no doubt who was the best three-year-old pacing filly in 2013. I Luv The Nitelife won 13 of 15 races that year and $1.25 million en route to divisional honours as Three-Year-Old Pacing Filly of the Year in Canada and in the U.S. Her sophomore triumphs included the Breeders Crown, Fan Hanover, Valley Forge, Lynch Memorial, Jugette and Mistletoe Shalee. Her 1:48.4 time in the Valley Forge established a world record for a three-year-old filly on a five-eighths-mile track.

I Luv The Nitelife won 17 of 27 races and $1.94 million in purses. No female pacer in harness racing history has won more money at ages two and three.

The Youngs sold I Luv The Nitelife as a four-year-old to Adam Bowden's Diamond Creek Farm in 2014. She had three foals: Blacklight, a 2016 foal by Somebeachsomewhere; Millennial, a 2017 Sweet Lou colt and a 2019 Always B Miki yearling named Broadway.

"When we agreed to do the live foal cameras this year, we knew there would be a chance that something would go wrong," said Diamond Creek's Adam Bowden. "We feel it is important to show not just the highs but also the lows of life on a breeding farm. Unfortunately, this is one of the lowest moments, not only losing a mare of her caliber in the industry, but also her loss as a much-loved member of the farm."