I'm Gorgeous wins Jerome Osborne Memorial

I'm Gorgeous - Seen here winning in 1:50.4 as a two-year-old

Although he is probably best known as the sire of top harness racing three-year-old pacing colt Lather Up, I'm Gorgeous still has some get up and go on the racetrack. Wednesday he won the $3,400 Jerome Osborne Memorial Pace, part of the Signature Series, at the Lake County Fair in line to Hunter Myers.

I'm Gorgeous sat the pocket behind his five-year-old daughter, Gorgeous Road, through fractions of 29.1, 1:00. 2 and 1:29.4 before sweeping by his five-year-old daughter to win in 1:58.3

The win was one of two on the card for Myers. Kurt Sugg led all drivers with three wins at Painesville Wednesday.

Now 11, I'm Gorgeous won for the third time in 18 seasonal starts and pushed his career earnings to $627,899.

Corey Dey Ermand trains the son of Bettor's Delight for Jeffrey Stacy of Cedar Bluff, Virginia.

by Keith Gisser for the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association