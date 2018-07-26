Day At The Track

I'm Gorgeous wins Jerome Osborne Memorial

07:59 PM 26 Jul 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
I'm Gorgeous
I'm Gorgeous - Seen here winning in 1:50.4 as a two-year-old
Lisa Photo
Although he is probably best known as the sire of top harness racing three-year-old pacing colt Lather Up, I'm Gorgeous still has some get up and go on the racetrack. Wednesday he won the $3,400 Jerome Osborne Memorial Pace, part of the Signature Series, at the Lake County Fair in line to Hunter Myers.
 
I'm Gorgeous sat the pocket behind his five-year-old daughter, Gorgeous Road, through fractions of 29.1, 1:00. 2 and 1:29.4 before sweeping by his five-year-old daughter to win in 1:58.3
 
The win was one of two on the card for Myers. Kurt Sugg led all drivers with three wins at Painesville Wednesday.
 
Now 11, I'm Gorgeous won for the third time in 18 seasonal starts and pushed his career earnings to $627,899.
 
Corey Dey Ermand trains the son of Bettor's Delight for Jeffrey Stacy of Cedar Bluff, Virginia.
 
by Keith Gisser for the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Betterthancheddar filly impressive in NYSS
26-Jul-2018 20:07 PM NZST
Always A Virgin three-year-old in 1:48.4
26-Jul-2018 20:07 PM NZST
Co-features at Saratoga Wednesday
26-Jul-2018 20:07 PM NZST
I'm Gorgeous wins Jerome Osborne Memorial
26-Jul-2018 19:07 PM NZST
Meadows newcomer Bella's Punkett wins feature
26-Jul-2018 09:07 AM NZST
Harrah's co-features to Major Impact & Palomar
26-Jul-2018 08:07 AM NZST
Trio aims for memorable Adios
26-Jul-2018 08:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News