ID19 clean sweep for Ultimate Sniper

Harness racing super star Ultimate Sniper has completed a clean sweep of the 2019 Inter Dominion by winning tonights Gr1 $5000,000 IRT Pacing Grand Final at Alexandra Park.

As he did in when winning all three of his heats the tough Bettor's Delight 4yo never saw the fence at any stage in the final but still had too much petrol for his opposition, racing clear in the straight and holding on grimly over the final stages to record a remarkable win.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen never entertained the thought the final would be easy.

"I sort of thought it might pan out like that. I didn't do too much early and then he did all the work but he relaxed so well," Natalie said after the race.

"When I asked him, he just had that kick left. He was getting tired at the line but he never gave up," she said.

Outsider Mach Shard rushed at Ultimate Sniper late and got within a neck of him at the post running second, and Thefixer ran home well from back in the field to grab a fast closing third.

Ultimate Sniper paced the 2700m mobile in 3-14.7 a mile rate of 1-56.0. The last 800m was run in 55.2 seconds.

Super sire Bettor's Delight had a night to remember winning three of the Group One races on offer, and All Stars Stables also had a terrific night winning seven of the eight races they contested.