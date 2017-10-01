Yonker's $50,000 co-featured Open Handicaps

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, September 30, 2017 - Red-hot In Secret (George Brennan, $4.30) and renaissance horse Shane Adam (Brent Holland, $16.80) were the harness racing standouts Saturday night (Sept. 30th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 co-featured Open Handicaps.

The week's marquee trot saw even-money favorite In Secret make it six consecutive wins in an effort that was effective, if not necessarily glamorous.

Out and moving from post position No. 7, the people's choice went the distance (:27.4, :58, 1:26.2, 1:55), that cheapy half working for him. Money Maven (Holland) was a pocket second, beaten a head, with returning Rubber Duck (Jason Bartlett) a half-length back in third.

Locally-debuting Lookslikeachipndale (Dan Dube) closed well from last to grab fourth, while 98-1 pole proposition Dark Pool (Eric Goodell) picked off the remainder.

For In Secret, a 5-year-old Dewycheatumnhowe gelding co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, J&T Silva Stables, Larry Karr and Weaver Bruscemi, it was his ninth win in 20 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $21.40, with the triple returning $66.50.

The weekly featured pace has Shane Adam-from assigned post No. 2--also lead at every subsection (:27.2, :57.2, 1:24.4, 1:53).

Christen Me N (Stratton), give the pylon starting venue and subsequently sent off as the 3-5 choice, grinded first-up from third but missed a nose. Scott Rocks (Goodell) Sunfire Blue Chip (Dube) and Always at My Place (Brennan) settled for the minors.

For second choice Shane Adam, a 5-year-old Western Ideal gelding trained by Rich Banca for co-owners Howard Taylor and Thomas Lazzaro, it was his fifth win in 28 '17 starts. The exacta paid $42.20, the triple returned $283.50 and the superfecta paid $806.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Monday evening’s (Oct. 2nd) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $2,844.56.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 during every racing card. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Saturday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker