Day At The Track

In Secret gives no one a chance in $50,000 Open

09:46 AM 28 Aug 2017 NZST
YONKERS, NY, Sunday, August 27, 2017 - A harness racing three-peating In Secret (George Brennan, $4.10) gave nothing else a chance Sunday afternoon (Aug. 27th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Open Handicap Trot.

With a seven-horse field (after a defection), the weekly trotting feature went at the flat mile.

The scratch moved the eight-hole assigned In Secret in one notch, and he was long gone (:27.4, :56.4, 1:24.4, 1:54.1). The life-best effort was also the fastest local tot mile of the season.

Taco Tuesday (Jordan Stratton) tried to stay within sniffing distance from a loose pocket, but tired. In Secret, dismissed at 12-1 in winning a week ago, fooled very few here. He opened a trio of lengths in and out the final turn, winning by 3¼ lengths.

Georgie's Pockets (Jim Marohn Jr.) extricated himself from third to chase home the runaway, with Dewycolorintheline (Jeff Gregory), Taco Tuesday and Sumatra (Eric Goodell) rounding out the payees.

For In Secret, a 5-year-old Deweycheatumnhowe gelding co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, J&T Silva Stables, Larry Karr and Weaver Bruscemi, it was his seventh win in 18 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $30.40, with the triple returning $122.

Sunday's installment of the 'New York, New York Double' offered a winning combination of 5-Portfolio Manager (Saratoga's 3rd race) and 2-Madman Hall (Yonkers' 5th race) returning $8 for every correct $1 wager. Total pool was $5,688.

Note the Raceway's post time next Sunday (Sept. 3rd) is 12:30 PM.

Frank Drucker

