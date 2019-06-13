Incredible results for Used To Me

The incredible results of Yabby Dam Farms resident French harness racing sire Used To Me just continue to flow with two 2YO trial winners at Melton on Wednesday continuing his ability to produce exceptional returns from tiny numbers.

Impressive wins by Abitofadreamer in a mixed field of 2 and 3-year-olds and Gerron in one of the two 2-year-old trots are made even more remarkable for the fact that his second crop numbers just four foals.

And this is hot on the heels of the recent accomplishments of his first crop of just five foals which very recently produced impressive winner Chateaubriant at Melton and Imsettogo's black type performance when runner-up in the 2019 Group One Victorian Trotters Oaks.

This first crop by the royally-bred Group winning French sire, also hit the track running as two year-olds.

From five foals, one of which died in a training accident, three got to the races as 2YOs, including two finalists in the Australasian Breeders Crown, including Imsettogo.

From one of France's great sire producing families,Used To Me stamps his foals with his great, conformation, beautiful temperament, and outstanding gait and they all just want to trot from day one.

Used to Me himself won three times at Group level and was placed numerous times at the highest level against the very best French horses of his generation and won both of his Australian outings, when imported into Australia in late 2014 including the Group 3 Chris Howe Trotters Cup at Melton where he accounted for a field including well-performed group horse Kyvalley Blur.

Yabby Dam Farms believe they have a gem on their hands and following excellent results after breaking in the first crop Used To Me served over a dozen of the farm's better mares which are now yearlings.

But now, after seeing the quality of his progeny, Yabby Dam Farms are set to give Used To Me a court his royal French pedigree deserves, with some of the top mares in the broodmare band booked in to him this year, including Group winner Arboe