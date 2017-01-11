Yonkers Raceway's $25,000 featured trot

03:59 PM 11 Jan 2017 NZDT
Iron (Number 6)
Gabriela Trmal Photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - Odds-on harness racing favorite Iron (Andy Miller, $3.70) lasted-barely-Tuesday night, winning Yonkers Raceway's $25,000 featured trot.

Wide early from post position No. 6, Iron worked around pole-sitting What a Peach (Dan Dube), then made the lead before a :28.4 opening quarter-mile.

After a :58.3 intermission, Inukchuk Chuck (Jim Marshall III) moved from fourth. He hung around in and out of a 1:28.2 three-quarters as Iron owned a length-and-a-half lead into the lane.

What a Peach had every chance up the inside, but missed a head in 1:57.4. Third went to 'Chuck,' with Dewdle All Day (Mark MacDonald) and Master Class (George Brennan) completing the cashers.

For Iron, a now-5-year-old Cantab Hall gelding trained by Julie Miller for co-owners (breeder) K R Breeding, Frank Baldassare and Robert Rudolph, it was season-debuting win after just nine starts in 2016. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $11.60, the triple returned $34.80 and the superfecta paid $69.50.

This story also (hopefully) serves as a reminder that Westchester Tuesdays are now evening programs, with the usual night first post of 7:10 PM.

Frank Drucker

