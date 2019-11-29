Day At The Track

IRT Inter Dominion Trotters series update

11:26 AM 29 Nov 2019 NZDT
Following the scratching of Mc Lovin  from the first round of heats of the series the connections sought advice as to the horse’s eligibility for the remaining heats from the Host Body -HRNZ.

Careful consideration was given to this by HRNZ in conjunction with the Inter Dominion Events Committee in line with the conditions of the series.

It is the decision of the Host Body that McLovin be grant permission to contest the remaining heats and remain in the series.

Advice was taken from the Racing Integrity Unit and the horse has been cleared by that body to complete. The horse has also received veterinary clearance.       

There has been precedence during Inter Dominions for horses to complete when scratched from a heat in line with the conditions of those series.

Trainer Andy Gath reports that

 

  • The horse is virtually back to 100% in himself, perhaps 90%.
  • As quickly as he got sick, he has recovered almost as quickly. It was just unfortunate
  • He ate up last night. His resting heartrate is back to normal and other signs are good.
  • He’ll have a light jog this morning and we’ll fast work him on Sunday or Monday
  • If there’s any doubt about him on Tuesday or he seems out of character we won’t take any chances.

 

Next article:

