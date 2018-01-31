Royal Becca J overpowers Open field

DOVER, Del. --- For the second straight time Royal Becca J overpowered the $25,000 Open/Handicap field, this time in 1:54.2 in a wire-to-wire harness racing performance on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Dover Downs. Tim Tetrick had three winners.

It's been an exceptional week for driver Jack Parker Jr.'s two top trotters stable. Last Sunday, Parker guided NF Happenstance to victory over an off-track at Yonkers in a $50,000 trot and now Royal Becca J chalked up a third victory in her last five outings with two seconds.

With I Like My Boss scratched, Parker rushed Jim Moore III's altered son of RC Royalty -Becca J out of post 5 to take the lead in :27.2 and led the rest of the mile closing on the chilly and windy early evening in :27.4 to ice his 18th lifetime win and make lifetime earnings reach $250,545. Lazarus (Tim Tetrick) finished second with Moonlight Cocktail (Tony Morgan) closing for third.

In the $13,500 sub-feature trot, Tetrick enjoyed a 2-hole trip behind Miami (Vic Kirby) until turning for home when Pure Kemp pulled out and quickly took over in the staightaway scoring 1:55.1 triumph for trainer Josh Green and partner Rich Lombardo. Filled Donut (Eddie Davis Jr.) as the show finisher. The victory as the second straight for the four-year-old Muscle Hill -Ally Hall mare who has won four of last seven races.

Tetrick also steered Soda Pump home in 1:55.1 to take a $12,000 Winners-Over trot wo he co-owns with Triple D Stables. Scott DiDomenico conditions the Cantab Hall -A lot Of Pump gelding. Gillie The Kid (Ross Wolfenden) led for most of the mile until being overtaken in deep stretch. Perseverance (Davis Jr.) was third.

Big Valley Speed driven by Pat Berry notched his third win in his last four to win the $15,000-$17,500 Claiming/Handicap. The Valley Speed -Biggirlsurbeautyful gelding is trained by Traci Berry for J Craparotta & P Berry Racing. Donnie Darko (Wolfenden) was a game second with Entranced (Bret Brittingham) next.

Moments Of Joy became Vic Kirby's third winner on the card for the third time in his last five races to win the $13,000 Mares pace in 1:54.2. It also marked a double for owner-trainer Bryan Truitt. Peekaboo Love (Jonathan Roberts) and Odysseus (Corey Callahan) were second and third respectively.

TERROR AT NIGHT SEEK THIRD STRAIGHT IN $25,000 MARES OPEN

DOVER, Del. –Terror At Night steps up after two straight impressive victories in the $25,000 Mares Open/Handicap on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Dover Downs. . A strong undercard features a $17,000 and $15,000 female pace . Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing own Terror At Night who will be driven by Corey Callahan. Gary Ewing’s Sweet Robbie has been one of the most consistent performers this meet finishing out of the money in only two of her starts with Art Stafford Jr. at the controls. Enhance Your Mind is another steady starter. Last season’s Horse of the Meet is usually close with driver Vic Kirby.

Newborn Sassy went over the $750,000 mark in career earnings recently is rounding into top form. Last week, JFE Enterprise’s Scandalicious, a top-class female regular the last few seasons returned a week ago and gets a better post with Jonathan Roberts piloting. Claim To Fame’s Hold It Hanover, with Eddie Davis Jr. drew the rail. Ken Jacob’s Plant Rock is fresh from a win last Wednesday and will be driven by Tony Morgan. Jag Out, who raced at Dover early this meet is back from Yonkers with Ross Wolfenden driving for Hockspring, L Benson and Nick Surick stables from outside post 8.

On a strong undercard, Shartin N (Tetrick) made a successful debut for trainer Jim King Jr. a week ago. The New Zealand-bred, no owned by Rich Pollucci and JoAnn Looney-King, is the one-to-beat in a $17,000 Mares pace, while in the $15,000 Mares Winners pace Stormtracker (Tetrick), racing for Mehlenbacher, Enviro, Camelot and Bay’s stables, puts her three straight win streak on the line.

Live racing is featured four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Dover Downs’ features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Marv Bachrad