Bartlett wins six - Itty Bitty takes Distaff

YONKERS, NY, Friday, January 11, 2019 - Favored Itty Bitty with harness racing driver Jason Bartlett in the sulky gave nothing else a shot Friday night (Jan. 11th), handily winning Yonkers Raceway's $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Leaving from post position No. 3, Itty Bitty retook from Wishy Washy Girl (George Brennan) before a :27.4 opening quarter-mile. Shen then opened more nighttime daylight at every subsequent interval (:58.1, 1:26.1, 1:55), as in two lengths (half), 2½ lengths (three-quarters), 4½ lengths (stretch) and 5¼ lengths (finish).

Clear Idea (Matt Kakaley) was a best-of-the-rest second, with Dude'salady (Jim Marohn Jr.), Amateur Hour (Brent Holland) and Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum) rounding out the payees.

For Itty Bitty, a now-5-year-old daughter of Always a Virgin co-owned (as A. Harris Racing) by (trainer) Andrew Harris, J. Robert Darrow and Evan Katz, it was her first win in a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta paid $17.20, the triple returned $156.50 and the superfecta paid $582.

Bartlett won half of the evening's 10 races.

YONKERS’ SATURDAY PICK 5 FEATURES $ 2,200 CARRYOVER, 10G GUARANTEE

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Saturday evening’s (Jan. 12th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $2,257.15 and a $10,000 guaranteed pool. The guarantee is in conjunction with the U.S. Trotting Association’s Strategic Wagering Program.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 6 through 10 Saturday night. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the Friday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker