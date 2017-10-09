Ice Attraction upsets in $168,000 Filly Futurity

LEXINGTON, KY-- After finishing third in the first heat, Ice Attraction stalked a contested pace, weaving into contention late to overtake stretch-leader and 1-9 harness racing favorite Ariana G to win the $168,000 final of the Kentucky Filly Futurity at odds of 29-1 in 1:54.2 at The Red Mile.

Elimination one went to Ariana G, strolling to a 1:54.4 victory over finalists Highland Top Hill, Ice Attraction, Sunshine Delight, and Sianna Hanover.

Floating away second as Highland Top Hill asserted herself to the top, Ariana G brushed towards the lead following a :29.3 opening quarter, then progressing to a :57.3 half before experiencing minor pressure from Sunshine Delight around the final turn. Passing three-quarters in 1:27, Ariana G turned into the stretch maintaining control under a hand drive, while Highland Top Hill chased at the rail and Sunshine Delight wide of her.

Her 20th win in 24 starts, Ariana G, by Muscle Hill from the Cantab Hall mare Cantab It All, has earned $1,575,657 for owners and breeders Marvin Katz and Al Libfeld. Trained by Jimmy Takter and driven by Yannick Gingras, she paid $2.10 to win.

Dream Together was victorious in the second elimination , winning in 1:54 off a pocket trip over finalists Thats All Moni, Treviso, Cool Cates, and Dream Baby Dream.

Grabbing the front in :29, Dream Together yielded to a backside rush from Thats All Moni, who cleared the lead after a :57.2 half. Dream Baby Dream, tracking her two-wide move, advanced uncovered around the final turn, applying first-over pressure to Thats All Moni in 1:25 before ultimately faltering in the stretch. Thats All Moni, drifting off the rail, created a seam for Dream Together to fire through into the eighth pole, and Dream Together rushed up the cones to win.

By Muscle Hill out of the Andover Hall mare Danae, Dream Together, winning her seventh race in 18 starts, competes for owner Determination Inc. and trainer Luc Blais. Earning $292,399, the $7.20 winner was driven by Daniel Dube.

In the final heat , Treviso launched to the front, setting a :29.3 quarter before settling for the pocket as Dream Together took over to set a :57.1 half. Ariana G, hesitant to start her first-over bid, committed uncovered from fourth moving into the final turn, marching towards the leader and soon matching strides with her at three-quarters in 1:25.2.

Dream Together fought at the inside but Ariana G maintained the front in the stretch. Ice Attraction, sitting at the rail, chased the duo until the eighth pole, when trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt angled her towards the center of the track to weave between Dream Baby Dream, rallying from off cover, and Ariana G to narrowly take the 52nd renewal of the Filly Futurity.

Owned by Ake Svanstedt, Douglass Sipple, Mal and Janet Burroughs, and Little E LLC, Ice Attraction, by Muscle Hill from the Conway Hall mare The Ice Queen, won her eighth race in 24 starts, compiling $297,772 in earnings. She paid $61.40 to win.

"I'm shocked to tell you the truth," co-owner Jeff Gural said. "Almost as shocked when we sold that horse for $480,000 [at the Lexington-Selected Sale]. Ake's been high on this filly--she got sick, and I was kind of hoping I would get up for second, then, all of a sudden, I realized that she won. It's been a great week for me; I've been coming here a long time, but I've never had a week like this."

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile