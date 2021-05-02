Icing on the cake for Morris'

A win in the Group 2 New South Wales Trotters Oaks with Aldebaran Ursula at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight was the icing on the cake for harness racing couple KerryAnn and Robert Morris.

The training and driving duo welcomed their second child into the world last Tuesday, Stella Margaret Morris.

But it was business as usual for the pair tonight with KerryAnn having seven starters nominated and Robert five drives.

And they made it count in the main $40,800 feature.

Aldebaran Ursula caused an upset when defeating the favourite Queen Elida by a half-head in the 2300m event, clocking a race record of 1:58.3 in the process.

Rated to perfection by Robert, he eased Aldebaran Ursula from barrier six early and settled on the pegs towards the back of the field.

He then worked away from the inside at the mile mark and this proved to be the winning move as Aldebaran Ursula eventually ended up in the one-one.

Morris switched back to the pegs to follow the public elect before angling his three-year-old filly into the clear at the 200m mark.

Watch the replay below:

That was Aldebaran Ursula’s seventh win in 17 starts.

The daughter of Yield Boko and Continentalman mare Ushaka Bromac, was bred by Aldebaran Lodge who also bred tonight’s Group 3 La Coocaracha winner Aldebaran Crescent.

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink