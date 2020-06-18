Ideal Jimmy tops feature at Chester

CHESTER PA - The trotters and pacers make their long-awaited return to the harness racing pari-mutuel action this Sunday afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia, with eight fast-class types lining up for the $14,400 seventh race featured event.

Starting from the rail is the veteran Western Ideal gelding Ideal Jimmy, who returns to racing adding the medication Lasix and coming off two impressive qualifiers at the Wingate Farms Spa training center, on Monday finishing in 1:54.3 under a hold. A victory here would push Ideal Jimmy over $800,000 in career earnings for driver Marcus Miller, trainer/father Erv Miller, and owner D.R. Van Witzenburg.

Three of the eight feature entrants - Alluneedisfaith N (PP3), Ana Afreet N (PP5), and Kinnder Jackson (PP7) - have the advantage of a race under their girth after the down period, and all three were within two lengths of the winner in 1:51 miles at The Meadowlands - efforts that could put there right there on the money in this contest.

The Sunday Philly card also has very promising youngsters scattered throughout the program as they prepare for their delayed stakes campaigns. Trainer Chris Ryder, conditioner of last year's three-year-old champion Bettor's Wish, may have a pair of sophomores "waiting in the wings" as they come to Philly off 2020 winning debuts - Moneyman Hill in the third race and Barrage Hanover in the fourteenth race final contest.

Sunday's Philly action will begin at 12:40, and will retain that starting time as the track swings into its regular schedule, with racing at 12:25 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

**********

At The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wednesday qualifying races, an impressive freshman was the pacing colt Mullinax, a son of American Ideal out of the million-dollar-winning mare Up Front Kellie Jo. He paced his last half in 58.1 to overhaul pacesetter Thanos by half a length in a 1:58.3 mile for trainer Mark Ford, owner William Varney, and driver Tyler Buter.

Buter had five sulky wins during the mountain qualifiers, as did George Napolitano Jr. Four of GNap's quintet were for trainer Gilbert Garcia-Herrera, who followed up on a five-win morning session Saturday with a 5-4-1-0 scorecard in today's races. Napolitano's other winner was the veteran Art Major gelding Talk Show, fastest to the wire during the morning at 1:53.1.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia