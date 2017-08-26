Sonny and Cher were among the entertainers to play the Du Quoin State Fair during the 1970s.

Unless you grew up in Du Quoin, you probably don't fully understand how much the Du Quoin State Fair is part of the life of this city -- and one of the most exciting happenings each year that still includes harness racing.

Those of us who have lived in Du Quoin for more than 80 years remember well how years ago the carnival arrived by rail, unloading at night while most of Du Quoin was asleep.

Tractors would pull the huge rides and wagons through Du Quoin's Main Street, down Rt. 51 and onto the fairgrounds, which until 1945 were just inside the main gate and adjacent to the half-mile track.

The huge trucks still arrive at night, with a relatively small group of workers who assemble the rides. They must pass safety inspections prior to the fair's opening, which this year is Friday, Aug. 25.

Action gets underway long before that. Tents for the exhibitors, concessionaires and free attractions are the first to be erected. Even that is exciting to many of Du Quoin's old-timers who drive through the grounds in the evenings to check out the annual invasion.

One has to be in his or her 70s to remember the fairs prior to the July 18, 1945, fire that destroyed the 3,000-seat grandstand alongside the half-mile track.

(Excuse the side note, but Virgil Bishop, the Du Quoin Evening Call's superb news editor, had taken a rare vacation day and I, at age 16, was subbing for him. I had never written a news story in my life, let alone the biggest story of the year. It wasn't good, but Mr. L.S. Smith was understanding).

The all-wooden grandstand had been built in 1923 when more than a dozen Du Quoin businessmen, including W.R. Hayes, pooled their money to start the Fair. Hayes bought them out two years later and took over sole management of the Fair along with other family members, primarily sons Gene and Don and grandson Bill.

The fire was a true disaster, but plans were already in the works to "move" the Fair several blocks east to its present location. The Hayes family had bought more than a thousand acres to go with the initial 30-acre plot. A mile track was already completed. The foundation of the new grandstand was in place.

An army of workers managed to complete enough of the present structure to hold the 1945 Fair on schedule. The orchestra seating area was not in place, but there was enough to get the job done. It was an amazing accomplishment.

A few years earlier in the early 1940s, the Illinois State Fair at Springfield had been shuttered and converted into a military facility. That, too, was important for Du Quoin as the Grand Circuit (harness racing's governing group) already had dates for Springfield. Learning of the closure, they merely shifted to Du Quoin where they had never previously raced.

It was a major happening, and the horsemen were impressed with the facilities and hospitality offered them by the Hayes group. They voted to add Du Quoin to their annual schedule after Springfield reopened.

And, when a Hayes-owned horse -- Lusty Song -- won the 1950 Hambletonian (held in Goshen, New York), it solidified the Hayes family with the upper crust of the sport.

That led to the Hambletonian Society shifting its number 1 event to southern Illinois in 1957 -- the break the Hayeses needed. Much of the rest is history. The Hambletonian thrived in Du Quoin for 24 years until Bill Hayes sold to the Jabr family, who were unable to get a contract renewal. Observers feel that was the beginning of more problems.

True, perhaps, as far as harness racing was concerned, but not as far as the Fair itself. The Fair acquired a "replacement" race, the World Trotting Derby -- which was the poor man's Hambletonian.

Motorized racing was still a meaningful draw although not to the extent it had been earlier when A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and the like drew sellout crowds.

Under state of Illinois ownership and leadership, Fair exhibits increased. More free attractions were added, including rodeos and thrill shows. The Fair remains southern Illinois' overall top attraction.

Already recognized for attracting national entertainment, the Fair's grandstand crowds got even larger after Don Hayes, W.R.'s younger son, began booking country music artists. Don had taken over entertainment after Gene Hayes' unexpected death in 1964. The country music caught on, and Nashville types have been popular ever since.

Of course, it wasn't totally country. Liberace was a big hit in the 1970s. Sonny and Cher, Perry Como, Lawrence Welk, Wayne Newton, Liza Minella and dozens of others followed and attracted profitable crowds.

The Fair is Du Quoin's claim to fame ... even without the Hambletonian. There are so many other happenings. Other points of interest. Other meaningful features for citizens to be proud of, and thankful for. Fortunately, thousands and thousands of others in Southern Illinois share the good times with us.

The fair is our biggest single spectator attraction, and all because W.R. Hayes and a handful of his buddies had an idea.

By Fred Huff

Special to the Du Quoin Call

Reprinted with permission of The Randolph County Herald Tribune