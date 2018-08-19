Ignatius through to Breeders Crown final

Tasmania’s superstar pacer Ignatius is through to the IRT Breeders Crown Final after running a sensational second to Poster Boy in his $20,000 Semi-Final tonight at Bendigo.

The James Rattray trained and driven dual Group 1 winning three-year-old was forced to sit in the death seat outside the Emma Stewart-trained Tasmanian Derby winner Maraetai.

Maraetai kicked on the home corner and led Ignatius by four metres but the Tasmanian champion was in for the fight.

“I called on him at the 400-metre mark as the leader sneaked away and he responded like the fighter he is, slowly but surely he was closing the gap on the front-runner and then Chris Alford came with Poster Boy and put his head in front but Ignatius kept coming and he’s only gone down by a half neck,” said James full of admiration.

“To cap it off the Semi was run in track record time of 1:54.1 and he never wilted at any stage, it was a courageous effort, he had the seven-hour float trip earlier in the week and he now has another week to acclimatise and ready himself for the Final, the tough run will just top him off nicely.”

Leading Victorian trainer Emma Stewart dominated the earlier Semi-Final with her four stable runners filling the first four placings.

Ride High made it seven wins from eight career starts, including a win in Launceston on Final night of the Bandox and Glode Derby in May, with a brilliant display accounting for stablemates Konan, Major Times and Tam Major, but the race was run in much slower time than the second Semi recording 1:56.3.

“We didn’t get any favours with the barrier draw in the Final starting from three on the second line,” said James.

“But both of Emma’s top hopes are drawn out the back as well so it could have been worse, I’m confident he will do us proud in the Final.”

The draw for next Saturday nights IRT Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Colts and Geldings Final.

1 Colt Thirty One

2 Tam Major

3 Braeview Bondi

4 Diamonds N Cash

5 Major Times

6 Brackenreid (emerg)

7 Maraetai

—–Second row—–

8 Konan

9 Poster Boy

10 Ignatius

11 Duplicated

12 Ride High

13 Alpha Charlie

The Paul Ashwood-trained Max Delight, driven by Rohan Hillier, ran a huge race at odds of $58 when fourth behind Centenario in his Semi Final of the Two-Year-Old Colts and Geldings Division, beaten 10.6-metres.Max Delight has drawn outside the front line in seven for the Final.