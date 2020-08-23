Day At The Track

Illinois State Fair FINALS @ Hawthorne

06:03 AM 23 Aug 2020 NZST
Capture.JPG

Springfield Harness Racing 2020 - Topline (Illinois Trotting & Pacing Assoc.) - Hawthorne Race Course - RECAP - August 21, 20/20
 

Race 1 Topline (Illinois Trotting & Pacing Assoc.) - 2 yo
Winner: Hot Mess Express (2, M Panther Hanover - My Heart Was True - Cole Muffler)
2nd Coach Loman 3rd Drivin Me Crazy
Time: 28.1 57.3 (29.2) 1:24.3 (27.0) 1:52.1 (27.3)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php
 

Race 3 Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) - 2 yo Colts & Geldings
Winner: Sudden Approach (2, H Armbro Approach - Louisa Matilda - Malabar Man)
2nd Mystical Murray 3rd Sumbodygetdisfool
Time: 30.4 1:02.2 (31.3) 1:34.0 (31.3) 2:03.4 (29.4)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php
 

Race 4 Two Year Old Colts & Geldings Championship Illinois Conceived and Foaled
Winner: Well Basically (2, G Sagebrush - Basic Brown - Broadway Express)
2nd Diamond Diesel 3rd Frontier Charley
Time: 29.4 58.4 (29.0) 1:28.3 (29.4) 1:56.4 (28.1)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php
 

Race 5 Two Year Old Colts & Geldings Championship Illinois Conceived and Foaled
Winner: Bobalou (2, G Lou`s Legacy - Honestly - Deweycheatumnhowe)
2nd Loyz Say When 3rd Fistfullofdollars
Time: 31.0 1:00.2 (29.2) 1:31.0 (30.3) 2:01.0 (30.0)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php
 

Race 7 Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) - 3 yo Colts & Geldings
Winner: Lousintuit (3, G Lou`s Legacy - Starlix - Giant Triumph)
2nd Fitchey For Fun 3rd Heath Bar
Time: 31.1 1:01.1 (30.0) 1:31.1 (30.0)2:00.2 (29.1)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php
 

Race 8 Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) - 3 yo Colts & Geldings
Winner: Mighty Tony Mac (3, G Hawaiian Cowboy - Andria Doria - Cole Muffler)
2nd Patton Plus 3rd L L Gram
Time: 29.3 58.2 (28.4) 1:28.2 (30.0) 1:56.1 (27.4)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php
 

Race 9 Three Year Old Colts & Geldings - Championship Illinois Conceived and Foaled
Winner: He`zzz A Wise Sky (3, H Yankee Skyscaper - Gimmeazzzmooch - Four Starzzz Shark)
2nd Rg`s Tracer 3rd Ryans Ambassador
Time: 28.3 56.4 (28.1) 1:25.3 (28.4) 1:52.1 (26.3)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php
 

Race 10 Topline (Illinois Trotting & Pacing Assoc.) - 3 yo & Up
Winner: Yankee Bounty (8, G Yankee Cruiser - Bootleg Yankee - Allamerican Native)
2nd Artofficial Flavor 3rd Mingo
Time: 28.2 56.2 (28.0) 1:24.3 (28.1) 1:52.4 (28.1)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php
 

Race 13 Three Year Old Colts & Geldings - Championship Illinois Conceived and Foaled
Winner: On Higher Ground (3, G Cassis - Lady Madonna - Angus Hall)
2nd Crooked Creek 3rd Fox Valley Quest
Time: 29.1 57.4 (28.3) 1:27.1 (29.2) 1:56.2 (29.1)
VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php

Eric M. Poders

