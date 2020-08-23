Illinois State Fair FINALS @ Hawthorne

Springfield Harness Racing 2020 - Topline (Illinois Trotting & Pacing Assoc.) - Hawthorne Race Course - RECAP - August 21, 20/20



Race 1 Topline (Illinois Trotting & Pacing Assoc.) - 2 yo

Winner: Hot Mess Express (2, M Panther Hanover - My Heart Was True - Cole Muffler)

2nd Coach Loman 3rd Drivin Me Crazy

Time: 28.1 57.3 (29.2) 1:24.3 (27.0) 1:52.1 (27.3)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php



Race 3 Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) - 2 yo Colts & Geldings

Winner: Sudden Approach (2, H Armbro Approach - Louisa Matilda - Malabar Man)

2nd Mystical Murray 3rd Sumbodygetdisfool

Time: 30.4 1:02.2 (31.3) 1:34.0 (31.3) 2:03.4 (29.4)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php



Race 4 Two Year Old Colts & Geldings Championship Illinois Conceived and Foaled

Winner: Well Basically (2, G Sagebrush - Basic Brown - Broadway Express)

2nd Diamond Diesel 3rd Frontier Charley

Time: 29.4 58.4 (29.0) 1:28.3 (29.4) 1:56.4 (28.1)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php



Race 5 Two Year Old Colts & Geldings Championship Illinois Conceived and Foaled

Winner: Bobalou (2, G Lou`s Legacy - Honestly - Deweycheatumnhowe)

2nd Loyz Say When 3rd Fistfullofdollars

Time: 31.0 1:00.2 (29.2) 1:31.0 (30.3) 2:01.0 (30.0)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php



Race 7 Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) - 3 yo Colts & Geldings

Winner: Lousintuit (3, G Lou`s Legacy - Starlix - Giant Triumph)

2nd Fitchey For Fun 3rd Heath Bar

Time: 31.1 1:01.1 (30.0) 1:31.1 (30.0)2:00.2 (29.1)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php



Race 8 Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) - 3 yo Colts & Geldings

Winner: Mighty Tony Mac (3, G Hawaiian Cowboy - Andria Doria - Cole Muffler)

2nd Patton Plus 3rd L L Gram

Time: 29.3 58.2 (28.4) 1:28.2 (30.0) 1:56.1 (27.4)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php



Race 9 Three Year Old Colts & Geldings - Championship Illinois Conceived and Foaled

Winner: He`zzz A Wise Sky (3, H Yankee Skyscaper - Gimmeazzzmooch - Four Starzzz Shark)

2nd Rg`s Tracer 3rd Ryans Ambassador

Time: 28.3 56.4 (28.1) 1:25.3 (28.4) 1:52.1 (26.3)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php



Race 10 Topline (Illinois Trotting & Pacing Assoc.) - 3 yo & Up

Winner: Yankee Bounty (8, G Yankee Cruiser - Bootleg Yankee - Allamerican Native)

2nd Artofficial Flavor 3rd Mingo

Time: 28.2 56.2 (28.0) 1:24.3 (28.1) 1:52.4 (28.1)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php



Race 13 Three Year Old Colts & Geldings - Championship Illinois Conceived and Foaled

Winner: On Higher Ground (3, G Cassis - Lady Madonna - Angus Hall)

2nd Crooked Creek 3rd Fox Valley Quest

Time: 29.1 57.4 (28.3) 1:27.1 (29.2) 1:56.2 (29.1)

VIDEO: https://www.hawthorneracecourse.com/live_racing/replays.php