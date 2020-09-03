Ima Diamond Babe, Shirley Goodness provide upsets

Anderson, IN— Indiana Sires Stakes harness racing action returned to Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday, September 1 with two $38,000 divisions for the two-year-old trotting fillies. The fourth round of stakes action for the freshman trotting fillies brought new faces to the winner’s circle as Ima Diamond Babe and Shirley Goodness scored the first stakes victories of their young careers.

In the opening division, Ima Diamond Babe and James Yoder pulled the 53-1 upset to best their rivals in 1:57.2. Ima Diamond Babe sat third for much of the mile and waited until the lane to make her move to get the win by three parts of a length. Fantasia Flurry and Ricky Macomber Jr. turned a pocket trip into a second place finish while Real Diamonds K and Michael Oosting rallied well late for third. The victory was a maiden breaking win for Ima Diamond Babe who returned an eye catching $108.80 to her backers at the betting windows.

James Yoder, who co-owns the filly with his wife Cheyenne, trains the daughter of Guccio —I Will Take Credit. Ima Diamond Babe has now earned $25,50 in her young racing career.

Although it wasn’t as big of an upset as the first division, Shirley Goodness turned in a decisive effort to pull the slight upset over the heavy post time favorite Swift Swanda in the second division. Driven by Peter Wrenn, Shirley Goodness made her game-winning move down the backside and held off all challengers en route to a 1:55.4 score. Swift Swanda and Trace Tetrick were forced to settle for second place honors while Bad Shot and James Yoder rounded out the trifecta. Shirley Goodness returned $5.20 to her backers at the betting windows.



Shirley Goodness and Peter Wrenn pulled the slight upset in the second division. --Photo courtesy of Dean Gillette Photography.

Trained by Melanie Wrenn, the daughter of Swan For All —Stirling Debutant recorded her third win of the season from five lifetime starts and first stakes victory. The 1:55.4 victory established a new lifetime best for the filly. Owned in partnership by Bill Beechy, Bradley Maxwell, and Kenneth Frieder, Shirley Goodness now sports a lifetime bankroll of $35,620.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday, September 2. The evening’s 14-race card will feature Indiana Sires Stakes for the three-year-old trotting fillies and two-year-old trotting colts. The evening’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.

The 2020 live racing season at Harrah's Hoosier Park will feature 111 racing programs and follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the season. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Nov. 21.