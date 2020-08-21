Paul Spears regarding the Standardbred Sale

Important information from Paul Spears regarding the Standardbred Sales Companies up-coming harness racing sale.

Paul Spears, president & CEO of the legendary Stansardbred Sales Company, is our featured guest on this week's Harness Racing Alumni Show.

This year's (November 3rd through November 7th 2020) sale has been relocated to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, MD.

During our discussion, Paul clearly states specific information that online bidders, consignors and anyone planning to attend the sale needs to know.

Buyers that intend to place bids by phone, on-line or in person, should listen closely to what Paul has to say.

There's lots of valuable knowledge contained in his dialog, so don't miss this broadcast.....!!!